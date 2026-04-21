Bush, May 5

Tuesday, May 5, 7 p.m.

Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

An iconic group of chart-topping, multi-platinum-selling musicians whose 2026 album I Beat Loneliness was hailed by the Daily Express for its "forceful blend" of melancholy lyrical content and "explosive" choruses, the English rockers of Bush bring their "The Land of Milk and Honey" tour to Moline's Vibrant Arena at the MARK, the May 5 concert event by the band's founder, lead vocalist, and rhythm guitarist Gavin Rossdale.

With its current lineup boasting Rossdale, lead guitarist Chris Traynor, bassist Corey Britz, and drummer Nik Hughes, Bush originated when Rossdale met former King Blank guitarist Nigel Pulsford in 1992. The two bonded over an appreciation of the alternative rock group The Pixies and decided to form a band (then called Future Primitive), recruiting Goodridge and bassist Dave Parsons to complete the lineup. After changing their group moniker to Bush – naming themselves after Shepherd's Bush in London, where the band members used to live – the musicians signed an American record deal before they even had a British label, and released their debut album Sixteen Stone in late 1994. By the end of December, Bush's video for “Everything Zen” had landed in MTV's Buzz Bin and the album began to take off; by spring of 1995, Sixteen Stone had achieved gold certification; eventually the album would be certified 6x-multi-platinum by the RIAA.

Buoyed by the strength of that debut, Bush went on to become one of the most commercially successful rock bands of the 1990s, selling more than 10 million records in the United States and 20 million in the world. While the band remained less well-known in their home country despite considerable success in the United States, the musicians have had numerous top-10 singles on the Billboard rock charts – among them the chart-topping hits “Comedown,” “Glycerine,” and “Swallowed” – and released a number-one album in 1996's Razorblade Suitcase. (Bush has also been acclaimed for its music videos helmed by the likes of feature-film directors Joel Schumacher and John Hillcoat.) The band broke up in 2002 but reformed in 2010, releasing six additional albums: 2011's Memories; 2014's Man on the Run; 2017's Black & White Rainbows; 2020's The Kingdom; 2022's The Art of Survival; and last year's I Beat Loneliness.

Bush brings their “The Land of Milk and Honey” tour to Moline's amphitheater on May 5 alongside the rockers of Mammoth and James & the Cold Gun, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $45-99.50, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting VibrantArena.com.