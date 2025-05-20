BYOBrass, May 30

Friday, May 30, 7:30 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

A collective of Iowa-based musicians and educators founded in 2017 by a group of friends at the University of Northern Iowa, the high-energy ensemble BYObrass headlines a May 30 concert event in Davenport's Redstone Room, this evening with the Midwestern brass-band talents presented by the Bix Beiderbecke Museum and Archives and Common Chord.

BYOBrass draws inspiration from all across the musical spectrum, including house, indie rock, hip hop, New Orleans frontline, jazz, and additional genres. As listed at BYObrass.com, the ensemble's members include:

Dan Benson (tuba/guitar): The group's founder and acting manager since 2017, Benson graduated from UNI in 2018 and currently resides in Norwalk with his wife, Leah, and their two cats. In addition to playing sousaphone, guitar, and bass in the band, he enjoys writing a lot of music, playing video games, watching movies on the couch with his wife, and the occasional tub of Ben & Jerry's ice cream.

Kyler Boss (drums): Since graduating from UNI in 2019, he has started a private-lessons studio and continues to build a strong network of collaborators. Having joined the band as the primary drummer in 2022, Boss helps to write and produce the music for BYOBrass. In his free time, he spends time with his dog, composes music, works out, and watches movies that make him cry.

Matt Dutton (low brass): Dutton joined the group in 2022 and quickly showed off his versatility, playing trombone, sousaphone, and sometimes even euphonium, as well as providing arrangements for the band. Originally from Davenport, he graduated from UNI in 2017 and now lives in Des Moines. Aside from BYOBrass, Dutton directs the Show Choir Pit at Davenport North High School, and spends most of his free time with his dog, Taz.

Colin Kurkow (trombone): Hailing from Marshalltown, Iowa, Krukow attended the University of Northern Iowa along with the rest of the band. Since leaving school, he has been carving a path for himself as a freelance musician, and joining BYOBrass was a natural step in that journey, having played with the band on and off since its inception.

Colton Kurtz (baritone saxophone/guitar): Kurtz is the band's original bari sax player from way back in 2017. Now, he also plays guitar and is in charge of merchandise and sales. Originally from Washington, IA, he attended the University of Northern Iowa from 2016-19 for saxophone performance, and somehow became an automotive technician at Bill Colwell Ford in Hudson, IA. He now resides in Waterloo with his wife, Abbey, and two dogs, Jack and Pepper.

Paul Lichty (trombone): Lichty is a trombonist, composer, and educator currently living in Des Moines. Paul joined BYOBrass in 2021, and in 2023 began serving as the band's music director. Like all other band members, he graduated from UNI, in 2017 with a degree in music education and jazz studies, and currently works as a middle school band director in Winterset, IA.

Dan Meier (lead trumpet): Meier joined BYOBrass in January of 2020, and quickly took over the duties of personnel manager and frontman. Meier is an in-demand freelance trumpet player and recording artist across central/eastern Iowa and Minnesota, performing regularly with Max Wellman, Space Monkey Mafia, and the Waterloo Cedar Falls Symphony and WCFS Brass Quintet.

Andrew Piper (trumpet/bass guitar): Piper plays the second trumpet book, and has been with BYOBrass since the beginning in 2017. He graduated with his Bachelor of Music in Instrumental Music Education with an emphasis in Jazz Studies from the University of Northern Iowa in 2022. Originally from Marion, Iowa, he currently lives in Clear Lake. Piper is the Director of Bands at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School, and also teaches applied trumpet lessons at Waldorf University.

Tyler Utter (saxophones): Utter graduated from UNI in the Spring of ‘23 and quickly entered the fold as the ensemble's second saxophone player. A Des Moines native, Utter performs regularly around the metro area.

Sam Ross (saxophones): The newest member of the band, Ross is a musician in the Iowa City area and is currently pursuing his bachelor's degree in Jazz Performance at the University of Iowa. He has been involved in music and has played the saxophone with several renowned talents, including: Benny Green, Curtis Taylor, Steve Grismore, Carl Allen, and many others.

The musicians of BYOBrass headline their Redstone Room concert on May 30, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert is $12-15, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.