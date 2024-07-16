BYOBrass, July 26

Friday, July 26, 5 p.m.

Skybridge Courtyard, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

A collective of Iowa-based musicians and educators founded in 2017 by a group of friends at the University of Northern Iowa, the high-energy ensemble BYObrass headlines a July 26 outdoor concert in the "Live at 5" series, the event held in Davenport's SkyBridge Courtyard and sponsored by Friends of Common Chord.

BYOBrass draws inspiration from all across the musical spectrum, including house, indie rock, hip hop, New Orleans frontline, jazz, and additional genres. As listed at BYObrass.com, the ensemble's members include:

Dan Benson (tuba/guitar/manager): Dan graduated from UNI in 2018 and currently resides in Norwalk with his wife, Leah, and their two cats. In addition to playing sousaphone, guitar, and bass in the band, Dan enjoys writing a lot of our music, playing video games, watching movies on the couch with his wife, and the occasional tub of Ben & Jerry's ice cream.

Kyler Boss (drums): Kyler is a performer and educator in the Des Moines metro. Since graduating from University of Northern Iowa in 2019, he has started a private lessons studio and continues to build a strong network of collaborators. Having joined the band as the primary drummer in 2022, Kyler helps to write and produce the music for BYOBrass. In his free time, he spends time with his dog, composes music, works out, and watches movies that make him cry.

Matt Dutton (low brass/publicity manager): Matt joined the group in 2022 and quickly showed off his versatility, playing trombone, sousaphone, and sometimes even euphonium, as well as providing arrangements for the band. Originally from Davenport, he graduated from UNI in 2017 and now lives in Des Moines. Aside from BYOBrass, Matt directs the Show Choir Pit at Davenport North High School, and spends most of his free time with his dog, Taz.

Gerardo Gomez (saxophones): Gerardo is currently the Director of Bands at Anamosa High School, where he's been since 2021. He graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 2021 with a degree in Music Education/Jazz Studies. Gerardo been a member of BYOBrass since the band's inception in 2017. He loves to perform with the band because it's fun as hell. In his free time, Gerardo likes to add to his whiskey collection and hike/travel with his partner, Sarah.

Colin Kurkow (trombone): Collin is from Marshalltown, Iowa, and has been playing trombone with the band for a long time, but made his member status “official” in the winter of 2022.

Colton Kurtz (baritone saxophone/guitar/sales manager): Colton is the band's original bari-sax player from way back in 2017. Originally from Washington, Iowa, Colton attended the University of Northern Iowa from 2016-19 for saxophone performance, and somehow became an automotive technician at Bill Colwell Ford in Hudson, Iowa. He now resides in Waterloo, IA with his wife, Abbey, and two dogs, Jack and Pepper. When not having a BYOBlast with the band, he enjoys going on coffee dates with his wife, wrenching on his own project cars, and having a beer or glass of bourbon with his friends.

Paul Lichty (trombone/music director): Paul Lichty is a trombonist, composer, and educator currently living in Des Moines, Iowa. Paul joined BYOBrass in 2021 and in 2023 began serving as the band's music director. Like all other band members, Paul graduated from UNI, in 2017 with a degree in music education and jazz studies, and currently works as a middle school band director in Carlisle, Iowa. Paul is one of the most active freelance trombonists and composers in the Des Moines area.

The musicians of BYOBrass play their "Live at 5" sets in the SkyBridge Courtyard on July 26, and the 5 p.m. concert will feature intermission music by Ryan Bizarri. Audiences for the family-friendly event are invited to bring their own chairs and food, though no outside beverages are allowed, as drink options are available from the Lemonade Stand and The Garrison. Admission is free, an after-party at Zeke's Island Cafe will take place from 7 to 8 p.m., and more information on the evening is available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.