Cade Thompson, January 12

Friday, January 12, 7:30 p.m.

University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

Having made waves across the Christian-music community with the release of his debut single "Provider" and his first top-20 Billboard-charting single "Every Step of the Way," Red Street Records artist Cade Thompson headlines a January 12 concert at the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, appearing in a Band Together Charity Concert that will demonstrate how Thompson's sound appeals to believers and mainstream pop audiences alike.

With his admirable ability to transform his thoughts and faith into a powerful collection of melodies and lyrics, Thompson has dedicated his career to inspiring people to step into all that God has for them. He has demonstrated an affinity with music since his toddler days, when even a preschool teacher noticed him frequently harmonizing early on, and Thompson eventually progressed through piano, guitar, and drum lessons. After joining the youth-worship team in sixth grade, a music mentor came into his life who emphasized the importance of seeking God through the Bible outside of a worship setting. This understanding placed Thompson on a deeper course of encountering the love of God and seeking His presence more intently. During his early teen years, Thompson knew God was calling him into music ministry and giving him opportunities to grow in that calling.

As his devotion and compositions have continued to reveal Thompson's heart, the outpouring has resulted in a strong connection to his generation sonically and lyrically. Shortly after finishing high school, Thompson moved to Nashville, and following his relocation, the nascent artist signed a record deal with Red Street Records, an independent Christian label founded by Rascal Flatts member Jay DeMarcus. Thompson made waves across the Christian-music community with the release of his debut single “Provider,” and in August of 2020, he scored his first Billboard-charting single with “Every Step of the Way.” Thompson has also seen huge success online, where his music has earned more than 60 million streams to date.

Thompson hit the ground running in 2021 and 2022, with a consistent lineup of shows across the nation opening for some of CCM’s biggest names. The young artist's debut album Bigger Story was released in September of 2021 and paved the way for Thompson's sophomore album Empty Room, which dropped in April of 2023. Boasting a dozen tracks including the radio hit “Good God" – a recording that followed Thompson's massively successful “Arms of Jesus” that racked up more than 16 million streams – Empty Room inspired Worship Leader to state of its artist, "With his formidable musicality, he declares God’s truth in an energetic, youthful way."

Cade Thompson headlines his charity concert in the John & Alice Butler Hall of the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on January 12, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert is $20-40, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)585-7469 and visiting Dbq.edu/heritagecenter.