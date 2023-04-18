Caitlyn Smith, April 28

Friday, April 28, 8 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With the country-pop singer/songwriters lauded by American Songwriter as an artist who "should be one of the biggest names in music ... and she will be with that voice, passion and talent," Caitlyn Smith headlines an April 28 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel in support of her April 14 release High & Low, which Atwood magazine called "an incredibly eclectic record" in which its creator "embraces life's messy darkness and euphoric highs."

A native Minnesotan who resides in Nashville, Monument Records’ vocalist Smith released High in 2022, which Forbes called “captivating” and The Tennessean said “showcases an artist finally in control of her life and career.” It was the first half of a record that the critically acclaimed singer/songwriter self-produced, with High & Low released last week to rapturous notices. The 36-year-old Smith has graced the pages of Time magazine, the New York Times, and been named one of Rolling Stone’s 10 country artists to know and Paste ’s 10 country artists to watch. Yett she has earned some of her strongest raves for High & Low, with Billboard magazine calling it “yet another testament to her ineluctable talents" that have been in evidence since her 2018 debut Starfire and its 2020 followup Supernova.

While writing, producing, and recording her latest album, the Pollstar “Hotstar” has also spent the last few years on the road opening for the likes of George Strait, Reba, Little Big Town, and Old Dominion, which led to her debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show after Clarkson saw Smith’s opening “Strait to Vegas” set, taking to Twitter to share praise for the performance. She has also performed on Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Today Show, and CBS This Morning, and last year, Smith headlined her "High & Low Tour" and headed overseas to perform as part of C2C in London. Over the course of her career, Smith has also played at Lollapalooza, the Bourbon & Beyond Festival, the Americana Fest, and ACL Fest, and she recorded "The Card You Gamble," the theme song for Fox's musical-drama series Monarch that premiered in 2022.

Caitlyn Smith headlines her Davenport engagement on April 28, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $15, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.