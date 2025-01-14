14 Jan 2025

Calculated, Nobletiger, Joytrip, and Baron von Future, January 30

By Reader Staff

Calculated at the Raccoon Motel -- January 30.

Thursday, January 30, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Four distinct, up-and-coming Midwestern acts will share one night of indie entertainment at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, with the venue hosting individual sets with Joytrip, Baron von Future, Calculated, and Nobletiger on January 30.

Their Web site JoytripBand.com reveals the ensemble to be "an electric-indie-folk band creating vivid and honest music. Drawing from diverse musical backgrounds, Joytrip seeks to bring out the colorful and excitingly cool. Their debut EP Mr. Time and the Joyful Ploys launched in summer 2023, preceding their first series of Midwest shows that fall. Thriving in live performances with lengthy sets, up to three hours, Joytrip's synergy shines when all members are actively engaged in moving and creating together.

Joytrip at the Raccoon Motel -- January 30.

"The band is fully independent with members managing multiple roles. Michael Schodin handles guitar, vocals, and audio engineering; Eddie Hochman contributes guitar, trumpet, keyboards, and vocals. Bennett Shapiro on drums and harmonies, while Mitchell Wisniewski's bass unifies their sound. The band draws inspiration from past icons (Joni Mitchell, The Beatles) and modern artists (The 1975, John Mayer, Pinegrove), to shape their eclectic style. Joytrip wanders and will keep on passing by."

Baron von Future at the Raccoon Motel -- January 30.

As detailed by Baron Von Future, a.k.a. Bobby Shields, the touring act "is a multimedia live band experience brought to audiences by Von Future Industries in Chicago. Sets feature live drums, live guitars, and live synthesizers served over chiptune beats of all styles, blended together with musical guests, both vocalist and instrumentalist through the band's large video wall. Trip-hop, disco, heavy metal, and funk are all tentacles of this massive Midwestern monster." A Baron von Future show "also features the hardware and software craftsmanship of one William 'Billy Lightning' Stawicki, who manages the media and chiptune programs, and creates a one of a kind light show that syncs up perfectly with each song in the band's vast repertoire."

Nobletiger at the Raccoon Motel -- January 30.

Calculated is composed of Iowa musicians Mike Patton (vocals, bass guitar), Chris Cameron (vocals, rhythm guitar), Ben Bye (lead and rhythm guitar), Spencer Sotelo (drums), and Cohan Nelson (lead guitar), with Ransom Adams on board as sound engineer. Meanwhile, the Iowa City-based Nobletiger are “a four-piece shoegaze, emo rock band. Their wide array of original passion filled anthems grabs the listener, while charismatic, energetic live performance keeps the audience on their feet.”

Calculated, Nobletiger, Joytrip, and Baron von Future play their group Davenport show on January 30, admission to the 6 p.m. event is $15.88m, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.

Music

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

