“Candlelight: Tribute to Adele” and “Candlelight: Coldplay vs. Imagine Dragons,” January 17

Tribute to Adele: Saturday, January 17, 6:30 p.m.

Coldplay vs. Imagine Dragons: Saturday, January 17, 8:30 p.m.

First Congregational Church, 2201 Seventh Avenue, Moline IL

Returning to Moline with two spectacular Saturday-evening performances, the live, multi-sensory musical experience known as the Candlelight Concerts series enjoys its latest Quad Cities engagements at the city's First Congregational Church, the January 17 events boasting Tribute to Adele at 6:30 p.m. and Coldplay vs. Imagine Dragons ay 8:30 p.m.

Candlelight Concerts are a series of original music events created by the global live-entertainment discovery platform Fever, and are aimed at democratizing access to culture by allowing people all over the world to enjoy live music through candlelit performances played by local musicians in various stunning locations. Candlelight was initially conceived as a classical-music series with concerts featuring works from the world's greatest composers including Vivaldi, Mozart, Tchaikovsky, and Chopin.

Now, the series' ever-growing list of programs includes a wide variety of themes and genres, including tributes to contemporary artists such as Queen, ABBA, and Ed Sheeran, as well as shows dedicated to K-Pop, movie soundtracks, and many more. This multi-sensory experience illuminated by more candles than one can conceivably count has also evolved to feature different elements, such as ballet dancers or aerial performers, as well as other genres such as jazz, soul, opera, and flamenco. To date, the series has hosted thousands of concerts in more than 150 cities around the world, including London, New York, Madrid, Sydney, and Paris.

With gentle candlelight highlighting the talents of featured musicians the Listeso String Quartet, the 6:30 p.m. Tribute to Adele is scheduled to feature numerous hits from the Grammy- and Oscar-winning chanteuse's repertoire: "Hello; "Rumour Has It"; "Make You Feel My Love"; "Water Under the Bridge"; "Oh My God"; "Someone Like You"; "Send My Love (to Your New Lover)"; "Chasing Pavements"; the Oscar-winning "Skyfall"; "When We Were Young"; "Set Fire to the Rain"; "Easy on Me; and "Rolling in the Deep."

In a separate January 18 concert at 8:30 p.m., the tentative schedule for Listeso's Coldplay vs. Imagine Dragons concert includes eight songs made famous by Coldplay ("Clocks," "Something Just Like This," "Adventure of a Lifetime," "Fix You," "The Scientist," "feelslikeimfallinginlove," "Viva la Vida," and "Sky Full of Stars"), alongside six by Imagine Dragons ("Radioactive," "Eyes Closed," "Nice to Meet You," "Follow You," "Bad Liar," and "Believer").

Admission to the Candlelight events on January 17 is $20-40, and tickets are available by visiting FeverUp.com/m/269602 (for Tribute to Adele) and FeverUp.com/m/271581 (for Coldplay vs. Imagine Dragons).