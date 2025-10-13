“Candlelight: Coldplay vs. Imagine Dragons” and “Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics,” October 24

Coldplay vs. Imagine Dragons: Saturday, October 24, 6:30 p.m.

A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics: Saturday, October 24, 8:30 p.m.

First Congregational Church, 2201 Seventh Avenue, Moline IL

Returning to Moline with two spectacular, all-new touring presentations, the live, multi-sensory musical experience known as the Candlelight Concerts series enjoys its latest Quad Cities engagement at the city's First Congregational Church with a pair of eagerly awaited October 24 events: Candlelight: Coldplay vs. Imagine Dragons and Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics.

Candlelight Concerts are a series of original music events created by the global live-entertainment discovery platform Fever, and are aimed at democratizing access to culture by allowing people all over the world to enjoy live music through candlelit performances played by local musicians in various stunning locations. Candlelight was initially conceived as a classical-music series with concerts featuring works from the world's greatest composers including Vivaldi, Mozart, Tchaikovsky, and Chopin.

Now, the series' ever-growing list of programs includes a wide variety of themes and genres, including tributes to contemporary artists such as Queen, ABBA, and Ed Sheeran, as well as shows dedicated to K-Pop, movie soundtracks, and many more. This multi-sensory experience illuminated by more candles than one can conceivably count has also evolved to feature different elements, such as ballet dancers or aerial performers, as well as other genres such as jazz, soul, opera, and flamenco. To date, the series has hosted thousands of concerts in more than 150 cities around the world, including London, New York, Madrid, Sydney, and Paris.

With gentle candlelight highlighting the talents of featured musicians the Listeso String Quartet, the tentative program for the 6:30 p.m. Candlelight: Coldplay vs. Imagine Dragons concert includes: eight songs made famous by Coldplay ("Clocks," "Something Just Like This," "Adventure of a Lifetime," "Fix You," "The Scientist," "feelslikeimfallinginlove," "Viva la Vida," and "Sky Full of Stars") alongside six by Imagine Dragons ("Radioactive," "Eyes Closed," "Nice to Meet You," "Follow You," "Bad Liar," and "Believer").

The 8:30 p.m. A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics, meanwhile, boasts a tentative program of more than a dozen favorites from the pop charts, movies, and other mediums: "Thriller" (Michael Jackson); Funeral March of a Marionette (Charles Gounod); String Quartet No. 8 in C Minor (Dresden Quartet), Op. 110: II. Allegro Molto (Dmitri Shostakovich"; the "Tubular Bells" theme from The Exorcist (Mike Oldfield); the Stranger Things theme (S U R V I V E); the Beetlejuice theme (Danny Elfman); the theme from The Addams Family (Vic Mizzy); the theme from Halloween (John Carpenter); the prelude from Psycho (Bernard Herrmann); the Ghostbusters theme (Ray Parker Jr.); Danse Macabre (Camille Saint-Saëns); Night on Bald Mountain (Modest Mussorgsky); "Time Warp" from The Rocky Horror Picture Show (Richard O’Brien and Richard Hartley); and a medley from Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas (Danny Elfman).

Both Candlelight concerts will take place on October 24, admission is $21-42, and more information and tickets are available by calling Moline's First Congregational Church at (309)762-0787 and visiting CandlelightExperience.com.