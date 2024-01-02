“Candlelight: A Tribute to Coldplay” and “Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift,” January 12

A Tribute to Coldplay: Friday, January 12, 6:30 p.m.

A Tribute to Taylor Swift: Friday, January 12, 8:45 p.m.

The Spotlight Theatre, 1800 Seventh Avenue, Moline IL

Returning to Moline with two spectacular, all-new touring presentations, the live, multi-sensory musical experience known as the Candlelight Concerts series enjoys its fourth Quad Cities engagement at Moline's Spotlight Theatre with a pair of eagerly awaited January 12 events: Candlelight: A Tribute to Coldplay and Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift.

Candlelight Concerts are a series of original music events created by the global live-entertainment discovery platform Fever, and are aimed at democratizing access to culture by allowing people all over the world to enjoy live music through candlelit performances played by local musicians in various stunning locations. Candlelight was initially conceived as a classical-music series with concerts featuring works from the world's greatest composers including Vivaldi, Mozart, Tchaikovsky, and Chopin. Now, the series' ever-growing list of programs includes a wide variety of themes and genres, including tributes to contemporary artists such as Queen, ABBA, and Ed Sheeran, as well as shows dedicated to K-Pop, movie soundtracks, and many more. This multi-sensory experience illuminated by more candles than one can conceivably count has also evolved to feature different elements, such as ballet dancers or aerial performers, as well as other genres such as jazz, soul, opera, and flamenco.

With gentle candlelight highlighting the talents of featured musicians the Listeso String Quartet, the tentative program for the 6:45 p.m. Tribute to Coldplay features nearly a dozen favorites from the British rockers who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and are one of the all-time best-selling music acts: “Clocks”; “My Universe”; “Speed of Sound”; “Trouble”; “Fix You”; “Paradise”; “Shiver”; “Yellow”; “Something Just Like This”; “The Scientist”; and “A Sky Full of Stars." The 8:45 p.m. Tribute to Taylor Swift, meanwhile, boasts more than a dozen numbers from its Grammy winning, multi-platinum-selling artist's beloved repertoire: “Lavender Haze”; “Love Story”; “Cardigan”; “Blank Space”; “Enchanted”; “Anti-Hero”; "Snow on the Beach (featuring Lana Del Rey)"; “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”; “Wildest Dreams”; “Lover”; “I Knew You Were Trouble”; “You Belong With Me”; and "Shake It Off."

Both Candlelight concerts will take place on Friday, January 12, admission is $33-53, and more information and tickets are available by visiting CandlelightExperience.com and TheSpotlightTheatreQC.com.