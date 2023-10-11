“Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics,” October 20

Friday, October 20, 6:30 & 8:45 p.m.

The Spotlight Theatre, 1800 Seventh Avenue, Moline IL

Following the program's success in more than 100 cities worldwide, the live, multi-sensory musical experience known as the Candlelight Concerts series enjoys its first Quad Cities engagement at Moline's Spotlight Theatre, with the eagerly awaited October 20 event Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics treating guests to spooky-season favorites illuminated by literally thousands of candles.

Candlelight Concerts are a series of original music events created by the global live-entertainment discovery platform Fever, and are aimed at democratizing access to culture by allowing people all over the world to enjoy live music through candlelit performances played by local musicians in various stunning locations. Candlelight was initially conceived as a classical-music series with concerts featuring works from the world's greatest composers including Vivaldi, Mozart, and Chopin. Now, the series' ever-growing list of programs includes a wide variety of themes and genres, including tributes to contemporary artists such as Queen, ABBA, Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran, as well as shows dedicated to K-Pop, movie soundtracks, and many more. This multi-sensory experience illuminated by more candles than one can conceivably count has also evolved to feature different elements, such as ballet dancers or aerial performers, as well as other genres such as jazz, soul, opera, and flamenco.

With gentle candlelight highlighting the talents of featured musicians the Listeso String Quartet, the tentative program for the Spotlight Theatre's two Halloween-themed concerts includes: "Thriller" by Michael Jackson; "Funeral March of a Marionette" by Charles Gounod; "String Quartet No. 8 in C Minor (Dresden Quartet), Op. 110: II"; "Allegro Molto" by Dmitri Shostakovich; The Exorcist theme "Tubular Bells" by Mike Oldfield; the Stranger Things theme by S U R V I V E; the Beetlejuice theme by Danny Elfman; the theme from The Addams Family by Vic Mizzy; John Carpenter's memorable Halloween theme; the Psycho prelude by Bernard Herrmann; Ray Parker Jr.';s beloved theme to Ghostbusters; "Danse Macabre" by Camille Saint-Saëns; "Night on Bald Mountain" by Modest Mussorgsky; "Der Erlkönig" by Franz Schubert; and a Danny Elfman medley from Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics will take place in Moline's Spotlight Theatre at both 6:30 and 8:45 p.m. on October 20, admission is $31-51, and more information and tickets are available by visiting CandlelightExperience.com and the event's online-ticketing page.