“Candlelight: Holiday Special Featuring 'The Nutcracker' & More,” December 15

Friday, December 15, 6:30 & 8:45 p.m.

The Spotlight Theatre, 1800 Seventh Avenue, Moline IL

Following the program's success in more than 100 cities worldwide, including in Moline this October and November, the live, multi-sensory musical experience known as the Candlelight Concerts series enjoys its third Quad Cities engagement at Moline's Spotlight Theatre, with the eagerly awaited December 15 event Candlelight: Holiday Special Featuring The Nutcracker & More treating guests to traditional seasonal tunes and works by some of history's most noted composers, among them Claude Debussy, Antonjo Vivaldi, and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

Candlelight Concerts are a series of original music events created by the global live-entertainment discovery platform Fever, and are aimed at democratizing access to culture by allowing people all over the world to enjoy live music through candlelit performances played by local musicians in various stunning locations. Candlelight was initially conceived as a classical-music series with concerts featuring works from the world's greatest composers including Vivaldi, Mozart, and Chopin. Now, the series' ever-growing list of programs includes a wide variety of themes and genres, including tributes to contemporary artists such as Queen, ABBA, Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran, as well as shows dedicated to K-Pop, movie soundtracks, and many more. This multi-sensory experience illuminated by more candles than one can conceivably count has also evolved to feature different elements, such as ballet dancers or aerial performers, as well as other genres such as jazz, soul, opera, and flamenco.

With gentle candlelight highlighting the talents of featured musicians the Listeso String Quartet, the tentative program for the Spotlight Theatre's two December 15 concerts includes: a pair of holiday-themed medleys of beloved tunes; yuletide favorites including “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” “The First Noel,” “Deck the Halls,” “Joy to the World,” “Angels We Have Heard on High,” “Greensleeves,” and “Away in a Manger”; Adolphe Adam's “O Holy Night”; Claude Debussy's “The Snow Is Dancing”; Emile Waldteufel's “The Skaters' Waltz, Op. 183 (Les Patineurs)”; Vivaldi's “Violin Concerto in G Minor, Op. 8 No. 4 RV 297 'Winter'” from The Four Seasons; Tchaikovsky's “By the Hearth” and “Christmas” segments from The Seasons; and four sections of Tchaikovsky's beloved holiday ballet The Nutcracker: “March,” “Trepak, Russian Dance,” “Waltz of the Flowers,” and the timeless “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.”

Candlelight: Holiday Special Featuring The Nutcracker & More will take place in Moline's Spotlight Theatre at both 6:30 and 8:45 p.m. on December 15, admission is $31-51, and more information and tickets are available by visiting CandlelightExperience.com and the event's online-ticketing page at FeverUp.com/m/136584.