“Candlelight: Featuring Vivaldi's Four Seasons & More,” November 16

Thursday, November 16, 6:30 & 8:45 p.m.

The Spotlight Theatre, 1800 Seventh Avenue, Moline IL

Following the program's success in more than 100 cities worldwide, including in Moline this October, the live, multi-sensory musical experience known as the Candlelight Concerts series enjoys its second Quad Cities engagement at Moline's Spotlight Theatre, with the eagerly awaited November 16 event Candlelight: Featuring Vivaldi's Four Seasons & More treating guests to works by the famed Italian composer and other noted talents illuminated by literally thousands of candles.

Candlelight Concerts are a series of original music events created by the global live-entertainment discovery platform Fever, and are aimed at democratizing access to culture by allowing people all over the world to enjoy live music through candlelit performances played by local musicians in various stunning locations. Candlelight was initially conceived as a classical-music series with concerts featuring works from the world's greatest composers including Vivaldi, Mozart, and Chopin. Now, the series' ever-growing list of programs includes a wide variety of themes and genres, including tributes to contemporary artists such as Queen, ABBA, Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran, as well as shows dedicated to K-Pop, movie soundtracks, and many more. This multi-sensory experience illuminated by more candles than one can conceivably count has also evolved to feature different elements, such as ballet dancers or aerial performers, as well as other genres such as jazz, soul, opera, and flamenco.

With gentle candlelight highlighting the talents of featured musicians the Listeso String Quartet, the tentative program for the Spotlight Theatre's two November 16 concerts includes: four works by Vivaldi in “The Four Seasons, Violin Concerto in G Minor, Op. 8 No. 1 RV 269: “Spring,”” “The Four Seasons, Violin Concerto in G Minor, Op. 8 No. 2 RV 315: “Summer,”” “The Four Seasons, Violin Concerto in G Minor, Op. 8 No. 3 RV 293: “Autumn,”” and “The Four Seasons, Violin Concerto in G Minor, Op. 8 No. 4 RV 297: “Winter””; composer Jules' Massenet's “Thaïs: Méditation”; Max Richter's “Recomposed by Max Richter: Vivaldi, The Four Seasons: “Spring 3””; and a pair of works by Astor Piazzolla in “The Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas: Verano Porteño” and “Libertango."

Candlelight: Featuring Vivaldi's Four Seasons & More will take place in Moline's Spotlight Theatre at both 6:30 and 8:45 p.m. on November 16 admission is $31-51, and more information and tickets are available by visiting CandlelightExperience.com and the event's online-ticketing page.