Candlelight Concerts, December 19 and 20

Christmas Special featuring “The Nutcracker” and More: Friday, December 19, 6:30 p.m.

Tribute to Adele: Friday, December 19, 8:30 p.m.

Christmas Classics: Saturday, December 20, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m.

First Congregational Church, 2201 Seventh Avenue, Moline IL

Returning to Moline with four performances of three spectacular presentations, the live, multi-sensory musical experience known as the Candlelight Concerts series enjoys its latest Quad Cities engagements at the city's First Congregational Church, the December 19 and 20 events boasting Christmas Special featuring "The Nutcracker" and More on Friday at 6:30 p.m., Tribute to Adele on Friday at 8:30 p.m., and Christmas Classics on Saturday and 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Candlelight Concerts are a series of original music events created by the global live-entertainment discovery platform Fever, and are aimed at democratizing access to culture by allowing people all over the world to enjoy live music through candlelit performances played by local musicians in various stunning locations. Candlelight was initially conceived as a classical-music series with concerts featuring works from the world's greatest composers including Vivaldi, Mozart, Tchaikovsky, and Chopin.

Now, the series' ever-growing list of programs includes a wide variety of themes and genres, including tributes to contemporary artists such as Queen, ABBA, and Ed Sheeran, as well as shows dedicated to K-Pop, movie soundtracks, and many more. This multi-sensory experience illuminated by more candles than one can conceivably count has also evolved to feature different elements, such as ballet dancers or aerial performers, as well as other genres such as jazz, soul, opera, and flamenco. To date, the series has hosted thousands of concerts in more than 150 cities around the world, including London, New York, Madrid, Sydney, and Paris.

With gentle candlelight highlighting the talents of featured musicians the Listeso String Quartet, the tentative program for the 6:30 p.m. Christmas Special featuring "The Nutcracker" and More on December 19 includes: "Hark the Herald Angels Sing"; "The First Noël"; "Deck the Halls"; "O Holy Night"; the traditional Hanukkah song "Ma’oz Tzur"; Debussy's The Snow is Dancing; Tchaikovsky's The Seasons, Op. 37a; "Greensleeves"; "Joy to the World"; "Angels We Have Heard on High"; "Away in a Manger"; and of course, selections from Tchaikovsky's timeless ballet The Nutcracker.

In a separate December 19 concert at 8:30 p.m., Listeso's Tribute to Adele is scheduled to feature numerous hits from the Grammy- and Oscar-winning chanteuse's repertoire: "Hello"; "Rumour Has It"; "Make You Feel My Love"; "Water Under the Bridge"; "Oh My God"; "Someone Like You"; "Send My Love (To Your New Lover)"; "Chasing Pavements"; the Academy Award-winning James Bond anthem "Skyfall"; "When We Were Young"; "Set Fire to the Rain"; "Easy on Me"; and "Rolling in the Deep."

And on December 20, at both 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., Candlelight and the Listeso String Quartet will present a number of scheduled seasonal favorites in Christmas Classics: "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy" from The Nutcracker; "Greensleeves"; "Carol of the Bells"; "O Holy Night"; "O Tannenbaum"; "We Wish You a Merry Christmas"; "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!"; José Feliciano's "Feliz Navidad"; "Jingle Bells"; Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree"; Wet Wet Wet's "Love Is All Around"; the Oscar-winning "Let It Go" from Disney's Frozen; Anastasia's "Once Upon a December"; Hans Zimmer's "Maestro" from The Holiday; Michael Bublé's "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas"; Wham!'s "Last Christmas"; and Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

Admission to the Candlelight events on December 19 and 20 is $21-42, and tickets are available by visiting FeverUp.com/m/438467 (Christmas Special featuring "The Nutcracker" and More); FeverUp.com/m/269602 (for Tribute to Adele), and FeverUp.com/m/438468 (for Christmas Classics).