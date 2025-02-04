“Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer” and “Candlelight: Valentine's Day Special,” February 15

The Best of Hans Zimmer: Saturday, February 15, 6:30 p.m.

Valentine's Day Special: Saturday, February 15, 8:30 p.m.

First Congregational Church, 2201 Seventh Avenue, Moline IL

Returning to Moline with two spectacular, all-new touring presentations, the live, multi-sensory musical experience known as the Candlelight Concerts series enjoys its latest Quad Cities engagement the city's First Congregational Church with a pair of eagerly awaited February 15 events: Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer and Candlelight: Valentine' Day Special.

Candlelight Concerts are a series of original music events created by the global live-entertainment discovery platform Fever, and are aimed at democratizing access to culture by allowing people all over the world to enjoy live music through candlelit performances played by local musicians in various stunning locations. Candlelight was initially conceived as a classical-music series with concerts featuring works from the world's greatest composers including Vivaldi, Mozart, Tchaikovsky, and Chopin. Now, the series' ever-growing list of programs includes a wide variety of themes and genres, including tributes to contemporary artists such as Queen, ABBA, and Ed Sheeran, as well as shows dedicated to K-Pop, movie soundtracks, and many more. This multi-sensory experience illuminated by more candles than one can conceivably count has also evolved to feature different elements, such as ballet dancers or aerial performers, as well as other genres such as jazz, soul, opera, and flamenco.

With gentle candlelight highlighting the talents of featured musicians the Listeso String Quartet, the tentative program for the 6:30 p.m. The Best of Hans Zimmer features a dozen favorite movie themes from the Oscar-winning composer: "Time" (Inception); "This Land" (The Lion King); "Zooster’s Breakout" (Madagascar); "Supermarine" (Dunkirk); "Honor" (The Pacific); "A Dark Knight: (The Dark Knight); the Wonder Woman Suite; the Gladiator Suite; "Cornfield Chase" (Interstellar); the Dune Suite; "Discombobulate" (Sherlock Holmes); and the Pirates of the Caribbean Suite.

The 8:30 p.m. Valentine's Day Special, meanwhile, boasts a tentative program of more than a dozen favorites from many decades' worth of instrumental love songs: "Unchained Melody" (The Righteous Brothers); "Can You Feel the Love Tonight?" (Elton John); "A Whole New World" (Alan Menken); "Your Song" (Elton John); "Teeneesee" (Hans Zimmer); "Out of Africa" (John Barry); "Love Theme for Nata" (Ennio Morricone); "Por Una Cabeza" (Carlos Gardel); "La Vie en Rose" (Edith Piaf); "Can’t Help Falling in Love" (Elvis Presley); "All You Need Is Love" (The Beatles); "A Thousand Years" (Christina Perri); "Shallow" (Lady Gaga); and Titanic's "My Heart Will Go On" (Celine Dion).

Both Candlelight concerts will take place on Saturday, February 15, admission is $18-43, and more information and tickets are available by visiting CandlelightExperience.com.