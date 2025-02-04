04 Feb 2025

“Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer” and “Candlelight: Valentine's Day Special,” February 15

By Reader Staff

“Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer” and “Candlelight: Valentine's Day Special" at the First Congregational Church of Moline -- February 15.

The Best of Hans Zimmer: Saturday, February 15, 6:30 p.m.

Valentine's Day Special: Saturday, February 15, 8:30 p.m.

First Congregational Church, 2201 Seventh Avenue, Moline IL

Returning to Moline with two spectacular, all-new touring presentations, the live, multi-sensory musical experience known as the Candlelight Concerts series enjoys its latest Quad Cities engagement the city's First Congregational Church with a pair of eagerly awaited February 15 events: Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer and Candlelight: Valentine' Day Special.

Candlelight Concerts are a series of original music events created by the global live-entertainment discovery platform Fever, and are aimed at democratizing access to culture by allowing people all over the world to enjoy live music through candlelit performances played by local musicians in various stunning locations. Candlelight was initially conceived as a classical-music series with concerts featuring works from the world's greatest composers including Vivaldi, Mozart, Tchaikovsky, and Chopin. Now, the series' ever-growing list of programs includes a wide variety of themes and genres, including tributes to contemporary artists such as Queen, ABBA, and Ed Sheeran, as well as shows dedicated to K-Pop, movie soundtracks, and many more. This multi-sensory experience illuminated by more candles than one can conceivably count has also evolved to feature different elements, such as ballet dancers or aerial performers, as well as other genres such as jazz, soul, opera, and flamenco.

With gentle candlelight highlighting the talents of featured musicians the Listeso String Quartet, the tentative program for the 6:30 p.m. The Best of Hans Zimmer features a dozen favorite movie themes from the Oscar-winning composer: "Time" (Inception); "This Land" (The Lion King); "Zooster’s Breakout" (Madagascar); "Supermarine" (Dunkirk); "Honor" (The Pacific); "A Dark Knight: (The Dark Knight); the Wonder Woman Suite; the Gladiator Suite; "Cornfield Chase" (Interstellar); the Dune Suite; "Discombobulate" (Sherlock Holmes); and the Pirates of the Caribbean Suite.

The 8:30 p.m. Valentine's Day Special, meanwhile, boasts a tentative program of more than a dozen favorites from many decades' worth of instrumental love songs: "Unchained Melody" (The Righteous Brothers); "Can You Feel the Love Tonight?" (Elton John); "A Whole New World" (Alan Menken); "Your Song" (Elton John); "Teeneesee" (Hans Zimmer); "Out of Africa" (John Barry); "Love Theme for Nata" (Ennio Morricone); "Por Una Cabeza" (Carlos Gardel); "La Vie en Rose" (Edith Piaf); "Can’t Help Falling in Love" (Elvis Presley); "All You Need Is Love" (The Beatles); "A Thousand Years" (Christina Perri); "Shallow" (Lady Gaga); and Titanic's "My Heart Will Go On" (Celine Dion).

Both Candlelight concerts will take place on Saturday, February 15, admission is $18-43, and more information and tickets are available by visiting CandlelightExperience.com.

Music

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Music Calendars

Submit your event listings to calendar@rcreader.com

 