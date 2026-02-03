“Candlelight: Tribute to Queen & More” and “Candlelight: Valentine's Day Special,” February 14

Tribute to Queen & More: Saturday, February 14, 6:30 p.m.

Valentine's Day Special: Saturday, February 14, 8:30 p.m.

First Congregational Church, 2201 Seventh Avenue, Moline IL

Returning to Moline with two spectacular Saturday-evening performances, the live, multi-sensory musical experience known as the Candlelight Concerts series enjoys its latest Quad Cities engagements at the city's First Congregational Church, the February 14 events boasting Tribute to Queen & More at 6:30 p.m. and Valentine's Day Special at 8:30 p.m.

Candlelight Concerts are a series of original music events created by the global live-entertainment discovery platform Fever, and are aimed at democratizing access to culture by allowing people all over the world to enjoy live music through candlelit performances played by local musicians in various stunning locations. Candlelight was initially conceived as a classical-music series with concerts featuring works from the world's greatest composers including Vivaldi, Mozart, Tchaikovsky, and Chopin.

Now, the series' ever-growing list of programs includes a wide variety of themes and genres, including tributes to contemporary artists such as Adele, ABBA, and Ed Sheeran, as well as shows dedicated to K-Pop, movie soundtracks, and many more. This multi-sensory experience illuminated by more candles than one can conceivably count has also evolved to feature different elements, such as ballet dancers or aerial performers, as well as other genres such as jazz, soul, opera, and flamenco. To date, the series has hosted thousands of concerts in more than 150 cities around the world, including London, New York, Madrid, Sydney, and Paris.

With gentle candlelight highlighting the talents of featured musicians the Listeso String Quartet, the 6:30 p.m. Tribute to Queen & More is scheduled to feature numerous hits from the iconic rock band's repertoire, along with a few additional favorites from other artists: "I Want to Break Free"; "We Will Rock You"; "Somebody to Love"; "Radio Ga Ga"; "Don't Stop Me Now"; "Killer Queen"; "Crazy Little Thing Called Love"; "Who Wants to Live Forever"; "Bohemian Rhapsody"; "Love of My Life"; "We Are the Champions; and "Another One Bites the Dust."

In a separate February 14 event at 8:30 p.m., the tentative schedule for Listeso's Valentine's Day Special concert includes a dozen famed titles by beloved recording artists and composers: "Unchained Melody" by The Righteous Brothers; "Can You Feel the Love Tonight?" by Elton John; "A Whole New World" by Alan Menken; "Your Song" by Elton John; "Tennessee" by Hans Zimmer; "Out of Africa" by John Barry; "Love Theme for Nata" by Ennio Morricone; "Por Una Cabeza" by Carlos Gardel; "La Vie en Rose" by Edith Piaf; "Can’t Help Falling in Love" by Elvis Presley; "All You Need Is Love" by The Beatles; "A Thousand Years" by Christina Perri; "Shallow" by Lady Gaga; and "My Heart Will Go On" by Celine Dion.

Admission to the Candlelight events on January 17 is $22.50-42 and tickets are available by visiting FeverUp.com/m/499782 (for Tribute to Queen & More) and FeverUp.com/m/270578 (for Valentine's Day Special).