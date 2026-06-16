Carolina Liar, July 2

Thursday, July 2, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With the band's album Coming to Terms hailed by Consequence of Sound as a recording that "screams like a banshee leaping out of it’s cage and tasting freedom for the first time," vocalist/guitarist Chad Wolf and drummer Brian Ulery bring their touring outfit Carolina Liar to Davenport's Raccoon Motel on July 2, Blender adding that the artists' debut LP was "a handful of skyscraping, modern-rock behemoths."

As stated at AllMusic.com: "The story of Carolina Liar sounds like a Hollywood movie script about the music industry. At the center of the post-punk group is Charleston, South Carolina native Chad Wolf. A singer, songwriter, and guitarist, Wolf fell under the spell of New Wave through his older sister's record collection. He located to Los Angeles at the age of 22, earning a living doing whatever odd jobs he could (which included being an extra in a Celine Dion video) and eventually landing an internship with songwriter Diane Warren, who helped Wolf refine and sharpen his writing skills.

"The story might have ended there if Wolf hadn't agreed to housesit for a friend who just happened to know famed Swedish record producer Max Martin. Martin heard one of Wolf's songs and asked to hear additional samples, and soon Wolf found himself in Stockholm recording an album with one of Europe's biggest pop producers. He was also backed by an all-Swedish band of Jim Almgren Gandara on guitar, Johan Carlsson on keyboards, Rickard Goransson on guitar, Max Grahn on drums, and Erik Haager on bass. Christened Carolina Liar, the band, with Wolf handling lead vocals, released a debut album, Coming to Terms, on Atlantic Records in 2008."

That album's title song became a hit, and continuing Carolina's biography at UAAgency.com, "Its success caught the attention of renowned producer Max Martin, who signed the project. Notably, 'Show Me What I’m Looking For' has become a juggernaut, selling over 2 million singles and gaining popularity on platforms like TikTok and YouTube, thanks to influencers like David Dobrik and the Goodboys.

"Carolina Liar has shared the stage with renowned artists such as Gavin DeGraw, Rob Thomas, Kelly Clarkson, The Fray, One Republic, and Lindsey Stirling. The band’s frontman Chad Wolf has also collaborated with Martin Garrix, and co-written songs with Max Martin and Shellback. Ultimately, Carolina Liar hopes their music resonates with listeners, serving as a source of strength and allowing each individual to create their own stories and meanings from the songs."

Carolina Liar plays their Davenport engagement on July 2, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $19.84, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.