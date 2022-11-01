Carrie Underwood, November 12

Saturday, November 12, 7:30 p.m.

Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

A country-music superstar whose long list of accomplishments includes eight chart-topping albums, more than two dozen chart-topping singles, and recognition as the most awarded country artist of all time – all since her American Idol debut in 2005 – Carrie Underwood brings her eagerly anticipated “Denim & Rhinestones” tour to Moline's Vibrant Arena at the MARK on November 12, with her 2022 album of the tour's name currently nominated for three Country Music Association Awards.

An Oklahoma native, Underwood rose to prominence after winning the fourth season of American Idol. Her single "Inside Your Heaven" made the singer the only country artist to debut atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart and the only solo country artist in the 2000s to have a number-one song on the Hot 100. Her debut album, 2005's Some Hearts, was bolstered by the successful crossover singles "Jesus, Take the Wheel" and "Before He Cheats," becoming the best-selling solo female debut album in country-music history. Underwood won three Grammy Awards for the recording, including Best New Artist, and her next studio album Carnival Ride, released in 2007, had one of the biggest opening weeks of all time by a female artist and won two Grammy Awards.

After the success of her third studio album, 2009's Play On, Underwood achieved the second best-selling release by a woman in 2012 and won a Grammy Award with her fourth album, 2012's Blown Away, and her 2015 studio recording Storyteller made the singer the only country artist to have all of their studio albums reach either number one or two on the Billboard 200 chart. With 2018's Cry Pretty, Underwood became the only woman to top the Billboard 200 with four country albums and had the biggest week for any album by a woman in 2018. That recording was followed by the artist's first Christmas project in 2020's My Gift and first gospel collection in 2021's My Savior, in 2021, to critical acclaim.

With the release of this year's Denim & Rhinestones, Underwood has currently sold in excess of 70 million records worldwide. She is the seventh highest-certified female artist and the highest-certified female country artist of all time on the RIAA's Top Artists (Digital Singles) ranking, as well as the female artist with the most number-one entries – 16 in all – on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. Her accolades include eight Grammy Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, 17 American Music Awards, five Guinness World Records, and inductions into the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry. Billboard named her the top female country artist of the 2000s and 2010s, and Some Hearts the top country album of the 2000s. Rolling Stone, meanwhile, lauded Underwood as "the female vocalist of her generation in any genre"; Time magazine listed her as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2014; and Forbes declared her the all-time most successful American Idol winner. Outside of music, Underwood has ventured into fashion and writing, releasing her fitness clothing line CALIA by Carrie in 2015 and the New York Times best-selling fitness and lifestyle book Find Your Path in 2020.

Carrie Underwood brings her “Denim & Rhinestones Tour” to the Moline amphitheater on November 12 with a set by special guest Jimmie Allen, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert event is $39.50-125, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting VibrantArena.com.