“Cash, Carter, & Company: A Musical Tribute,” April 16

Thursday, April 16, 7:15 p.m.

Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

With their special concert event performed by husband-and-wife duo Steven Lasiter and Jennifer Barnaba, both currently appearing in the Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse's mainstage musical Honky Tonk Angels, Cash, Carter, & Company: A Musical Tribute enjoys a one-night-only staging at the Rock Island theatre on April 16, the show boasting dozens of Johnny Cash's and June Carter's greatest hits along with songs from the era and an all-star band of talented musicians.

Lasiter and Barnaba are a married couple who have been performing together around the country for the last six years, entertaining folks from Florida all the way to Alaska. They are also avid Johnny Cash and June Carter fans and are steeped in the old timey. Lasiter hails from Beaumont, Texas, and Barnaba hails from Dayton, Ohio. They have both been performing professionally for decades, in musicals, bands, and various live entertainment. In addition, they have had the honor to portray musicians such as Buddy Holly, Hank and Audrey Williams, Carl Perkins, Patsy Cline and more, but Johnny Cash and June Carter will always be their favorites. You may have caught the artists on the national tour of Million Dollar Quartet.

The duo met in 2018 on a gig in Alaska and were married in January of 2023. They have always bonded over their love for old-timey music, and have traveled the North American continent together singing and playing for anyone who cares to listen. Lasiter and Barbara wrote their first Johnny & June tribute show in 2020, and have subsequently been delighted to offer their stage celebration to audiences nationwide.

Johnny Cash is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold more than 90 million records worldwide. His genre-spanning music embraced country, rock and roll, rockabilly, blues, folk, and gospel sounds. This crossover appeal earned him the rare honor of being inducted into the Country Music, Rock and Roll, and Gospel Music Halls of Fame. June Carter Cash, meanwhile, was a five-time Grammy Award winner who was a member of the Carter Family and Cash's second wife. She played guitar, banjo, harmonica, and autoharp, acted in several films and television shows, and was inducted into the Christian Music Hall of Fame in 2009.

Steven Lasiter and Jennifer Barbara perform Cash, Carter, & Company: A Musical Tribute at the Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse on April 16, with doors for the 7:15 show opening at 6 p.m., and a cabaret menu of sandwich baskets, appetizers, and desserts available for purchase. Admission is $25-30, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)786-7733 extension 2 and visiting Circa21.com.