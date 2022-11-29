Casi Joy, December 9

Friday, December 9, 8 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Boasting 40 million video views online and 350,000 followers, country/pop singer/songwriter Casi Joy headlines a December 9 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the artist's highly-touted run on NBC's The Voice leading Rolling Stone to state that she had "one of the top 10 best blind auditions of all time," adding, "Between her distinct yodel and booming lower register, Casi Joy is a fan favorite."

A Kansas City native, Joy began her music career touring the Midwest in the country-opry circuit, and after years of performing genre classics, she was spotted and signed by Radio Disney at the age of 14. Shortly afterward, she took her music to Nashville, where she recorded at RCA Studios. She made her official move to the city on New Years Day and released her debut EP Love on Repeat, which was followed by a call to be on The Voice. After making it to the live finals on Team Blake, Joy toured the United States and Canada so frequently that she bought a tour bus she now calls home. But her athletic background also earned Joy a track scholarship to Park University, where she graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in education. While working her way through college and touring with her rock band, Joy was also a music instructor at the School of Rock where she then became the director of their Pre-K music program “Little Wing."

Following her stint on The Voice, Joy released her sophomore EP The Bright Side, which debuted at number 19 on the iTunes Country Album Charts. Following that success, she released singles "The Money," "Namaste," and "Senses Fail," which received an overwhelming response including premieres and features with People magazine, CMT, the Academy of Country Music, Taste of Country, and Sounds Like Nashville. Joy's vibrant stage presence has consequently led to sharing the stage with many notable country acts including Chris Jansen, Montgomery Gentry, Maren Morris, Keith Urban, Carly Pearce, Easton Corbin, Dustin Lynch, LOCASH, and other various chart-topping artists. And alongside her music, Joy is an advocate for children and animals and has used her musical talent to do extensive charity work for the Craig Morgan Foundation for foster children; Autism Speaks; Pediatric Cancer Research; Children's Mercy; Noah's Bandage Project; Team Smile; Big Slick KC; Animal Justice League of America; Northland Animal Welfare; the American Cancer Society; and Suicide Prevention.

Casi Joy plays her Davenport engagement on December 9, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $12, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.