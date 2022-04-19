Casting Crowns and We the Kingdom, April 28

Thursday, April 28, 7 p.m.

TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

Two superstar ensembles in the realm of contemporary-Christian music team up for a national tour that makes an April 28 stop at the TaxSlayer Center, with the Moline venue housing an evening with the chart-topping Christian rockers of Casting Crowns and the Dove Award-winning talents of We the Kingdom.

Casting Crowns released their self-titled debut album in 2003, which peaked at number 59 on the Billboard 200 and number two on the Billboard Christian Albums chart. The album has sold more than 1.9 million copies in the United States since its release and has been certified double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The band's second album Lifesong was released in 2005 and became Casting Crowns' first top-10 album on the Billboard 200, as well as their first number-one album on the Christian Albums chart. Since its release, Lifesong has sold 1.4 million copies in the United States and has been certified platinum.

The band released The Altar and the Door, their third album, in 2007, which debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 and sold a total of 129,000 copies in its first week. Casting Crowns' fourth studio album, Until the Whole World Hears, was released in 2009 and debuted at number four on the Billboard 200, while the band's fifth album, Come to the Well, arrived two years later and debuted at number two. Since then, Casting Crowns has also released The Very Next Thing, Only Jesus, and this past January's Healer; their holiday album Peace on Earth was certified platinum; and four of the band's live CD/DVD albums have been certified gold or platinum by the RIAA.

We the Kingdom is signed to the Capitol Christian Music Group, and the quintet consists of multiple generations of relatives: Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Rae Cash, Martin Cash, and Scott Cash. The band's name comes after the idea that "the kingdom of God is here among us," and We the Kingdom released its first singles "Dancing on the Waves" and the breakout hit single "Holy Water," followed by their debut EP Live at the Wheelhouse, in 2019. This garnered the band four nominations at the 51st GMA Dove Awards, ultimately winning the Dove Award for New Artist of the Year. The following year, We the Kingdom released their debut album Holy Water that contained the singles "Don't Tread on Me," "God So Loved," and "Child of Love," and the musicians earned two Grammy nominations at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, with their recording cited for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album and the title track nominated for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song. In 2021, the band won the GMA Dove Award for Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year and Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year for Holy Water, and earned a nomination for Worship Recorded Song of the Year for "God So Loved" at the 52nd GMA Dove Awards.

Casting Crowns and We the Kingdom bring their “USA Tour 2022” to the Moline amphitheater on April 28, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $26.75-123.75, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting TaxSlayerCenter.com.