Casual Classics: Schubert's “Winterreise,” February 25

Friday, February 25, 7:30 p.m.

St. Ambrose University's Galvin Fine Arts Center, 2101 North Gaines Street, Davenport IA

Presented as part of its Casual Classics series, St. Ambrose University will host a special multi-media performance and recital of Franz Schubert's epic song cycle Witerreise (Winter Journey) on February 25, a famed piece exploring how we can potentially reach out to those who are lonely and isolated, and how can we connect with community in ways that will allow us to feel included and needed.

Winterreise was composed in two parts, each with 12 songs, the first part in February of 1827 and the second in October of 1827. The text consists of poems by Wilhelm Müller, an author, soldier, and Imperial Librarian at Dessau in Prussia (present-day east-central Germany) who died in 1827. In Winterreise, composer Schubert raises the importance of the pianist to a role equal to that of the singer. In particular, the piano's rhythms constantly express the moods of the poet, such as the distinctive rhythm of "Auf dem Flusse," the restless syncopated figures in "Rückblick," the dramatic tremolos in "Einsamkeit," the glimmering clusters of notes in "Irrlicht," and the sharp accents in "Der stürmische Morgen." The piano supplies rich effects in the nature imagery of the poems, the voices of the elements, the creatures and active objects, the rushing storm, the crying wind, the water under the ice, birds singing, ravens croaking, dogs baying, the rusty weather vane grating, the post horn calling, and the drone and repeated melody of the hurdy-gurdy. In doing so, Schubert's legendary composition follows an individual setting out for an unknown future, compelling us to reflect on ourselves and our relationships with others.

Performing Winterreise in St. Ambrose's presentation are the university's Nathan Windt singing baritone and Marian Lee playing piano. Windt conducts the SAU Chorale and Chamber Singers, as well as choral conducting, choral methods, and applied voice and vocal techniques. His areas of specialty include choral-orchestral repertoire, an affinity for 18th- and 19th century choral literature, and the performance of German and English art songs. Holding a DMA from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, and MM from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, and a BME from North Park University, Windt has stated, "I love that moment when a difficult piece of music is no longer intimidating or out of reach. What may have been a challenge for them is now a joy, and to see the inspiration students share when performing is what inspires me to continue teaching."

Lee is an Assistant Professor of Piano at St. Ambrose who received her Doctor of Musical Arts at Baltimore's Peabody Conservatory of the Johns Hopkins University. She made her New York debut at Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall as the 1995 winner of the Artist International Award, and went on to serve as a soloist and chamber performer in Italy, France, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Russia, Thailand, and Hong Kong, as well as in major cities throughout the United States. Lee has made numerous appearances at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. and performed an exclusive recital in the Hermitage Theater at the Winter Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia, and also played piano in a nationally televised broadcast from Tchaikovsky Hall in Moscow. Additionally, Lee helped develop Moscow Nights, a first-time collaboration between the music and Russian-language departments at the University of Delaware, and served as president of the Delaware Music Teachers Association.

The Casual Classics performance of Winterreise will take place at 7:30 p.m. on February25, admission is free, and more information is available by calling (563)333-6251 and visiting SAU.edu.