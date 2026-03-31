Cat Clyde, April 10

Friday, April 10, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of last month's Mud Blood Bone that Americana UK deemed "a delight of a record which will have little trouble landing a spot in any number of year-end 'best of' lists," Ontario-based singer/songwriter Cat Clyde headlines an April 10 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the artist's latest also inspiring Americana Highways to call the recording "11 tracks where bluesy, gritty guitars rub shoulders with the intimacy of indie and Americana sounds."

As stated at AllMusic, Clyde's sound "is drenched in roots influences: blues, soul, folk, jump, jazz, and even swing. Her voice is a crystalline contralto that enunciates each syllable, imbuing her songs with resonance and meaning. Ivory Castanets, her 2017 debut, drew press notice for its contrast between youthful singing and timeless song forms. 2019's Hunter's Trance, for Cinematic Music Group, found Clyde backed by an aggressive garage band in a collection split between ballads and barroom rockers. 2020's Blue Blue Blue was a raw, barebones collaboration with her partner, singer/songwriter Jeremie Albino, offering covers of classic roots material, and 2023's Down Rounder was recorded in six days with producer Tony Berg and a cast of handpicked players in a Los Angeles studio. It took Clyde more than two years to move from the song sketches to the finished masters. In 2026 she returned with Mud Blood Bone; it was co-produced with Drew Vandenberg.

"Clyde was born in southwestern Ontario. Her family settled in Perth County near Stratford when she was 10. Growing up in a rural environment offered certain advantages. She and her dog spent hours walking in the woods, taking in nature and its processes. One presumes that the influence of the natural world in her songs is drawn from that youthful experience.

"At 14, she was given a guitar by her family, who owned a music shop. Clyde was aided in the basics by a neighbor boy who played. She learned quickly, and in a short time was teaching guitar to other kids at her parents' shop. The store also fostered her first band, the Big Wheels, composed of the store's music tutors. The group only played a few gigs at fairs and festivals, but it provided Clyde with an invaluable experience – a natural introvert, working in front of an audience brought her out of her shell."

Cat Clyde performs her Davenport engagement on April 10 with an additional set by Canadian indie-rock/folk-pop artist Boy Golden, Clyde a featured singer on his hit single “Cowboy Dreams." Admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $26.45, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.