Celtic Thunder: “Odyssey,” October 18

Wednesday, October 18, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

One of the most internationally popular and successful groups of the 21st century will make their long-awaited debut at Davenport's Adler Theatre on October 18 when Celtic Thunder presents their stage spectacular Odyssey, a fascinating exploration of Irish music and culture firmly grounded in the ensemble's impressive history while ambitiously forging new paths.

An Irish singing group known for its eclectic, theatrical style shows and currently composed of Neil Byrne, Emmet Cahill, Colm Keegan, Ryan Kelly, and Damian McGinty, Celtic Thunder has been revered for their employment of dramatic set pieces (often invoking symbols of ancient Celtic mythology), visual effects, and highly choreographed staging. Since the original group's formation in 2007, Celtic Thunder has released 12 albums as well as 10 live performances on DVD, three of which were split into two releases. A brainchild of producer Sharon Browne, the ensemble debuted in August of 2007 at The Helix in Dublin, Ireland, and in three instances over the next four years, Billboard magazine named Celtic Thunder "Top World Album Artist." In March of 2009, the group's vocalists opened the Saint Patrick's Day Parade in New York City, and in October of 2012, Celtic Thunder hosted a special performance at the Pentagon.

With Odyssey, Celtic Thunder delivers a sweeping voyage through the heartlands of traditional Irish music, the rhythmic pulse of contemporary Irish music, and the innovative original arrangements that are emblematic of the group's unique sound. The vocalists' shared musical chemistry, steeped in their Irish heritage, gives the show its compelling power, while each member adds their distinctive voice and charm to this musical journey, creating a harmonious blend that appeals to a broad spectrum of tastes. The Odyssey songbook weaves a rich tapestry of emotional and musical tones as audiences are swept up in an energetic rendition of "Go Lassie Go," a traditional folk song that has been given a new lease of life through Celtic Thunder's vibrant harmonies and fresh musical interpretation. The poignant "City of Chicago" serves as a moving tribute to the Irish diaspora, resonating deeply with its heartfelt lyrics and evocative melodies, while "The Parting Glass," an iconic classic from the annals of Irish music, is performed with profound emotion that reverberates through the soul. Meanwhile, the talented members of the Celtic Thunder Band lend their instrumental prowess throughout, providing an authentic and sonically rich backdrop to the vocal performances. Their expert musicianship underscores the music's Irish roots, while their versatility ensures that every song, regardless of genre, is treated with the respect and creativity it deserves.

Celtic Thunder brings Odyssey to Davenport on October 18, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert event is $39-72, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting AdlerTheatre.com.