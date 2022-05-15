15 May 2022

The Cerny Brothers, May 27 and 28

By Reader Staff

The Cerny Brothers at the Raccoon Motel -- May 27 and 28.

Friday, May 27, and Saturday, May 28, 8 p.m.

Raccoon Motel , 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Described by Rolling Stone as performing “heartland rock in the vein of working-class heroes John Mellencamp and Tom Petty, but distinguished by a power-pop sheen,” the Cerny Brothers – Sherrard, Illinois natives Robert and Scott – play Davenport's Raccoon Motel on May 27 and 28 in support of their most recent album Looking for the Good Land, a work No Depression called “an artifact in realism and artistic translation of all the feelings that there are no words for.”

Currently residing in Nashville, the sibling musicians began performing as the electronic-rock duo Planning the Rebellion when they were students at Northern Illinois University, and after teaming up with friends from the Giving Tree Band, the duo released their debut album Dream under the moniker the Cerny Brothers. Following a move to Los Angeles, Robert and Scott released their self-titled The Cerny Brothers in May of 2013, with their third album Sleeping Giant unveiled less than two years later. In its review of the 12-song work, Planet Stereo Live wrote, “With stunning instrumentalists, clever lyrics, and pure heart, the band manages to give words and swelling sounds to the little moments that leave us often struggling to formulate words.” And Live for Live Music described the Cerny Brothers' third offering as “their latest and greatest album to date – refined, fresh, and ripe for the picking.”

Now being promoted on TheCernyBrothers.com as a work “anchored in the anthemic spirit of Bruce Springsteen, John Mellencamp, and other blue-collar bandleaders,” the brothers' fourth album Looking for the Good Land has been earning some of the strongest reviews of its creators' careers. Vents magazine called it “a true all-American rock record with a great Midwestern swing in the vein of the late, great Tom Penny.” Music Existence raved, “Whether you're new to their sound or have been following them since day one, it truly is a record that sits a cut above the rest.” And California Rocker said of the Cerny Brothers' latest, “This is a strong collection of 12 Americana songs that raise issues and hope that when you're armed with memories and good thoughts from loved ones, you won't get lost.”

The Cerny Brothers play their Davenport engagements on May 27 and 28, admission to the 8 p.m. concerts is $20, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.

Music

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

Email info@rcreader.com to become a Reader pick-up location.

 

River Cities Reader #996 - ... by River Cities Reader

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Music Calendars

Submit your event listings to calendar@rcreader.com

 