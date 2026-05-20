Chad Gray, May 29

Friday, May 29, 7:30 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

Performing at the East Moline venue on his “30 Years of Mayhem” tour, Chad Gray headlines a May 30 engagement at the Rust Belt, this powerhouse vocalist behind Mudvayne and Hellyeah lauded for decades for the intensity and grit that helped define modern heavy metal.

Gray famously quit his factory job that paid $40,000 a year to move to Peoria, Illinois and formed Mudvayne. The band's first album, L.D. 50, was released in 2000 to unexpected success, selling over half a million copies within a year of its release. Mudvayne went on to become one of the most successful heavy metal acts of the 2000s, and released four more studio albums – The End of All Things to Come (2002), Lost and Found (2005), The New Game (2008) and Mudvayne (2009) – before going on hiatus in 2010. On April 19, 2021, it was announced that Mudvayne were reuniting for their first shows in over a decade, with the possibility of new material to follow.

Hellyeah, meanwhile, was Gray's heavy metal supergroup formed in Dallas, Texas, in 2006. The band's last lineup consisted of lead vocalist Gray, guitarists Christian Brady and Tom Maxwell, bassist Kyle Sanders, and drummer Roy Mayorga. The idea to form a supergroup originated in 2000 on the Tattoo the Earth tour, although plans were constantly put on hold due to scheduling conflicts. The summer of 2006 allowed the band to take the project seriously and record its first album. Recorded at Chasin' Jason studio in Dimebag Darrell's backyard, their self-titled album entered the Billboard 200 at number 9, selling 45,000 copies. They went on to release five more studio albums between 2010 and 2019.

Known for his explosive live presence and emotionally charged vocals, Gray delivers a hard-hitting performance packed with fan favorites and raw energy. For nearly three decades, the hard-rocking artist has remained a prominent figure in American metal, bridging the experimental aggression of Mudvayne with the groove-driven power of Hellyeah and continuing to perform for audiences worldwide.

Chad Gray brings his “30 Years of Mayhem” tour to East Moline on May 30 with an additional set by Doobie, admission to the 7;30 p.m. concert event is $53.81, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.