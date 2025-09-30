Chamber Music Quad Cities: “Recital X 3,” October 12

Sunday, October 12, 3 p.m.

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral Parish Hall, 121 West 12th Street, Davenport IA

Their October 12 event boasting works by composers Dvorák, Martinů, Mozart, Chopin, and Beethoven, Chamber Music Quad Cities opens its 2025-26 season at Davenport's Trinity Episcopal Cathedral Parish Hall with Recital X 3, in which Naumburg Award-winning violinist Grace Park performs alongside CMQC co-artistic directors Gregory Sauer on cello and Thomas Sauer on piano.

Praised by the San Francisco Chronicle as being “fresh, different and exhilarating” and by Strings Magazine as “intensely wrought and burnished," violinist Park captivates audiences with her artistry, passion and virtuosity. Winner of the Naumburg International Violin Competition, she is one of the leading artists of her generation. Park has made her most recent solo debuts at Colorado Music Festival, Bard Festival under the baton of Leon Botstein; Stern Auditorium at Carnegie Hall with the New York Youth Symphony; The Rudolfinum/Dvorak Hall in Prague with Prague Philharmonia; and recital debuts at Krannert Center, Beethoven Minnesota Festival, and Merkin Hall. A native of Los Angeles, Park began violin at the age of five as a student at the Colburn School of Music. She continued her studies at Colburn Conservatory and New England Conservatory for her Bachelor and Master of Music degrees, with her principal teachers including Donald Weilerstein, Miriam Fried, Sylvia Rosenberg, and Robert Lipsett. She now resides in New York City.

Lauded for his versatility, cellist Gregory Sauer performs in many different musical arenas. He has appeared in recital at the Old First Concert Series in San Francisco, Vanderbilt University, Rice University, the Crocker Art Museum in Sacramento, and the Brightmusic Concert Series in Oklahoma City, among many others throughout the U.S. Sauer has performed concertos with orchestras such as the Houston Symphony, the Quad City Symphony, the Columbus (GA) Symphony, the Oklahoma City Philharmonic, and the Missoula Symphony, among many others, and as a member of Trio Solis, he performed in Carnegie’s Weill Recital Hall.

Pianist Thomas Sauer is highly sought after as soloist and chamber musician in a wide range of repertoire. Recent appearances include Carnegie Hall, St. John’s College, Oxford, and the Chamber Music Societies of Lincoln Center, Boston, and Philadelphia. With his long-time duo partner Colin Carr, Sauer has appeared at the Wigmore Hall (London), the Amsterdam Concertgebouw, the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum (Boston), and Da Camera (Houston), in addition to performing with members of the Juilliard String Quartet at the Library of Congress and numerous times with the Brentano String Quartet.

Recital X 3 will feature three mini-recitals: first cello/piano, then solo piano, then, after intermission, violin/piano. The Sauers will open the program with music of Dvorák and Martinů, and Thomas will follow by performing music of Mozart and Chopin. Park will then join Thomas for the final set, playing Beethoven's thrilling "Kreutzer" Sonata.

Chamber Music Quad Cities presents classical concert music at affordable prices in intimate settings. An outgrowth of many years of concert-giving in the Quad Cities by Davenport natives Gregory and Thomas Sauer, CMQC was founded in 1994. Together with pianist Robert Satterlee, the Sauer brothers established Chamber Music Quad Cities as a non-profit, 501(c)3 corporation in that year and began to enlist support from the community that has been consistent to this day. Violinist David Bowlin assumed the artistic direction of CMQC in 2007; upon his departure in the summer of 2017, the Sauer brothers returned as Artistic Co-Directors.

Chamber Music Quad Cities' Recital X 3 will take place at Davenport's Trinity Episcopal Cathedral Parish Hall on October 12, admission to the 3 p.m. concert is $20 for adults and $5 for students (student tickets only available at the door), and more information and tickets are available by visiting ChamberMusicQC.org.