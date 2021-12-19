19 Dec 2021

Chamber Music Quad Cities Winter Concert, January 2

By Reader Staff

Gregory Sauer performs in the Chamber Music Quad Cities Winter Concert at the Trinity Episcopal Cathedral -- January 2.

Sunday, January 2, 2 p.m.

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 121 West 12th Street, Davenport IA

Held in memory of Chamber Music Quad Cities founder Connie Sauer-Adams, the mother of the ensemble's artistic directors Gregory and Thomas Sauer, CMQC's January 2 winter concert at Davenport's Trinity Episcopal Cathedral will feature Sauer-Adams' sons performing alongside their gifted musician wives Serena Canin and Lee Taylor, and will deliver a thrilling program of Mozart (“Piano Quartet in E-flat Major, K 493), Schubert (“Strong Trio in B-flat Major, D. 471), and Chopin (“Piano Sonata in B Minor, Op. 58).

Cellist Gregory Sauer has appeared in recital at the Old First Concert Series in San Francisco; Vanderbilt University; Rice University; the Crocker Art Museum in Sacramento; and the Brightmusic Concert Series in Oklahoma City, among many others throughout the United States. He has also performed concertos with orchestras such as the Quad City Symphony Orchestra, the Houston Symphony, the Columbus Symphony, the Oklahoma City Philharmonic, and the Missoula Symphony, among many others, and as a member of Trio Solis, Sauer performed in Carnegie’s Weill Recital Hall.

Thomas Sauer

Pianist Thomas Sauer's recent appearances include Carnegie Hall, St. John’s College, Oxford, and the Chamber Music Societies of Lincoln Center, Boston, and Philadelphia. With his long-time duo partner Colin Carr, Sauer has appeared at the Wigmore Hall (London), the Amsterdam Concertgebouw, the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum (Boston), and Da Camera (Houston). Additionally, Sauer has performed with members of the Juilliard String Quartet at the Library of Congress and has given numerous concerts with the Brentano String Quartet.

Lee Taylor

A violinist and violist, Gregory Sauer's wife Lee Taylor is currently a member of the Atlanta Ballet and Tallahassee Symphony Orchestras and is a founding member of Amati Chamber Music. She was a longtime member of the Atlanta Opera Orchestra and has played with the Alabama Symphony, Columbus Symphony, Atlanta Symphony, and Colorado Music Festival. As a teacher, Taylor maintains an active home studio and is on the music faculties of the Westminster Schools and Perimeter College of Georgia State University.

Serena Canin

Thomas Sauer's wife Serena Canin is a violinist who has been a member of the Brentano String Quartet since its founding in 1992, performing to critical acclaim across the world. The group has received many honors since its inception, notably the first Cleveland Quartet Award and the 1995 Naumburg Chamber Music Award, and has held residencies at New York University, Princeton University, and London’s Wigmore Hall. With the Quartet, Canin is currently in residence at the Yale School of Music, and has made appearances at El Paso Pro Musica and the Festival Internacional de Cartagena.

Chamber Music Quad Cities' winter concert at the Trinity Episcopal Cathedral begins at 2 p.m. on January 2, admission is $5-20, and more information on the event is available by visiting ChamberMusicQC.org.

