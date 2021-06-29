Charity Concert for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley, July 6

Tuesday, July 6, 7 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

A frequently touring drummer and bassist, a pair of former contestants from The Voice, and a founding member of Grace Potter & the Nocturnals are among the talents scheduled for a special July 6 evening at the Rust Belt, with the East Moline venue hosting Cameron Avery, Ray Boudreaux, Preston Polh, Matthew Burr, and others in a Charity Concert for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley.

An Australian multi-instrumentalist, musician, singer and songwriter, Cameron Avery is best known as a member of the bands Pond, for which he plays drums, and Tame Impala, for which he plays bass, and as the frontman for The Growl. In March of 2017, Avery released the solo album Ripe Dreams, Pipe Dreams, saying, "I wanted to make something that sounded like the old records I love – Johnny Hartman, Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Sarah Vaughan, Etta James – the big-band stuff with less metaphorical lyrics." The Skinny called the album "heartfelt as all hell," while Vendor Culture stated that Ripe Dreams, Pipe Dreams was "an album that's searingly candid but a gritty, cinematic dream nonetheless."

A Louisiana-based soul singer/songwriter whose debut EP First Train reached the number-two slot on iTunes in 2016, Ray Boudreaux was one of the top eight contestants in season five of NBC's singing-competition series The Voice, while Texas native Preston Pohl, who was coached by Adam Levine in The Voice's fifth season, released a hit EP with 2014's Livin.

Having co-founded Grace Potter & the Nocturnals in 2003 and joining the outfit Blues and Lasers in 2007, Matthew Burr has been praised as “a really great drummer” by country-music superstar and occasional collaborator Kenny Chesney, who stated, “Matt’s in front of the beat but he doesn’t rush it, and that’s a fine line to find. And the energy that comes from his snare drum is awesome – it filters throughout the stage. There are a lot of adjectives that you can write down when you watch a Grace Potter & the Nocturnals show but energy, heart and passion are all part of it, and that starts with [Burr].”

The Charity Concert for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley will also boast special appearances by Kato Kaelin, Joel Murray, Jimbo Covert, and Annie O'Malley, and the show will take place at 7 p.m. on July 6, with the venue's doors opening at 6 p.m. Admission is $50, and more information and tickets on the night are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.