Charles Barland, September 10

Sunday, September 10, 3 p.m.

University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

Performing compositions by such noted composers as Johann Sebastian Bach, Max Reger, Ned Rorem, Gwyneth Walker, and Léon Boëllmann, University of Dubuque organist and professor of music Dr. Charles Barland will deliver a faculty organ recital of varied works on September 10, the event demonstrating the many varieties of sound and color that are possible on the Heritage Center's John and Alice Butler Pipe Organ.

A native of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Barland earned a bachelor of arts degree at Carroll University, a master of arts degree at the University of Iowa, and the doctor of musical arts degree at the University of Kansas. As an organist, Barland has performed throughout the United States and in Germany, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and England, including performances in Armagh, Glasgow, London, Munich, Boston, Orlando, Chicago, Milwaukee, Los Angeles, and Honolulu.

In addition to his duties at the University of Dubuque, Dr. Barland is director of music for Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, senior organist and choir director at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, and a member of the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra Board, serving on the artistic advisory and education committees. An active member of the American Guild of Organists (AGO) and the Organ Historical Society, he is dean of the River Valley Chapter of the AGO and a past officer of the Topeka and Dubuque Chapters of the AGO.

For his September 10 recital, Barland will perform on the John and Alice Butler Pipe Organ. Dedicated in May of 2021, the pipe organ was gifted by UD Trustee John Butler and his spouse Alice to expand students’ musical horizons and enhance campus events for generations. Dobson Pipe Organ Builders of Lake City, Iowa, built and installed the pipe organ – the 97th new organ built by the firm.

Dr. Charles Barland will perform in the John & Alice Buitler Hall of the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on September 10, admission to the 3 p.m. recital is free, and more information is available by calling (563)589-3267 and visiting Dbq.edu.