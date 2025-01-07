Charles Barland, January 19

Sunday, January 19, 3 p.m.

University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

Performing a glorious repertoire of works by Dieterich Buxtehude, Johann Sebastian Bach, Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach, Felix Mendelssohn, Jeremy Bankson, Franklin Ashdown, and Percy Fletcher, University of Dubuque organist and professor of music Dr. Charles Barland will deliver a faculty organ recital of varied works on January 19, the event demonstrating the many varieties of sound and color that are possible on the Heritage Center's magnificent John and Alice Butler Pipe Organ.

A native of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Barland earned a bachelor of arts degree at Carroll University, a master of arts degree at the University of Iowa, and the doctor of musical arts degree at the University of Kansas. As an organist, Barland has performed throughout the United States and in Germany, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and England, including performances in Armagh, Glasgow, London, Munich, Boston, Orlando, Chicago, Milwaukee, Los Angeles, and Honolulu. Barland served as the director of UD’s Choir from 2002 to 2018, and currently serves as university organist and professor of music. Barland is a two-time winter of the University of Dubuque Faculty of the Year Award and was awarded the John Knox Coit Prize, the highest award given to faculty by UD for excellence in teaching and advising.

In addition to his duties at UD, Barland is director of music for Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, organist and choir director at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, and a member of the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra Board, serving on the artistic advisory and education committees. An active member of the American Guild of Organists (AGO) and the Organ Historical Society, he is the immediate past dean of the River Valley Chapter of the AGO, as well as a past officer of the Topeka and Dubuque Chapters of the AGO. In 2025, Barland will premiere a work for band and organ with the UD’s Concert Band, participate as a judge of a national organ performance competition, and present a solo recital at the national convention of the Organ Historical Society.

For his January 19 recital, Barland will perform on the John and Alice Butler Pipe Organ. Dedicated in May of 2021, the pipe organ was gifted by UD Trustee John Butler and his spouse Alice to expand students’ musical horizons and enhance campus events for generations. Dobson Pipe Organ Builders of Lake City, Iowa, built and installed the pipe organ – the 97th new organ built by the firm.

Dr. Charles Barland will perform in the John & Alice Butler Hall of the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on January 19, admission to the 3 p.m. recital is free, and more information is available by calling (563)589-3267 and visiting Dbq.edu.