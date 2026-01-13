Charles Barland, January 25

Sunday, January 25, 3 p.m.

University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

Performing a glorious repertoire of works by composers Johann Sebastian Bach, Dietrich Buxtehude, Alfred V. Fedak, David German, David Hurd, Jean Langlais, and Josef Rheinberg, University of Dubuque organist and professor of music Dr. Charles Barland will deliver a faculty organ recital of varied works on January 24, the event demonstrating the many varieties of sound and color that are possible on the Heritage Center's magnificent John and Alice Butler Pipe Organ.

A native of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Barland earned a bachelor of arts degree at Carroll University, a master of arts degree at the University of Iowa, and the doctor of musical arts degree at the University of Kansas. As an organist, Barland has performed throughout the United States and in Germany, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and England, including performances in Armagh, Glasgow, London, Munich, Boston, Orlando, Chicago, Milwaukee, Los Angeles, and Honolulu.

Barland was appointed director of the University of Dubuque Choir in 2002 and served in that position until 2018. Currently, he serves as the university organist and professor of music. Barland is a two-time winner of UD’s Faculty of the Year Award and received the John Knox Coit Prize, an annual award given to faculty for their outstanding teaching, advising, and commitment to UD’s Mission. Among his many noted credits, Barland participated as a judge for a national organ performance competition and presented a solo recital at the national convention of the Organ Historical Society.

And in addition to his duties at the University of Dubuque, Barland is director of music for Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, organist and choir director at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, and a member of the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra Board, serving on the artistic advisory committee and the education committee. An active member of the American Guild of Organists (AGO) and the Organ Historical Society, Barland is a past dean of the River Valley Chapter of the AGO as well as a past officer of the Topeka and Dubuque Chapters of the AGO.

In his January 25 recital, Barland will perform on the John and Alice Butler Pipe Organ. Dedicated in May of 2021, the pipe organ was gifted by UD Trustee John Butler and his spouse Alice to expand students’ musical horizons and enhance campus events for generations. Dobson Pipe Organ Builders of Lake City, Iowa, built and installed the pipe organ – the 97th new organ built by the firm.

Dr. Charles Barland will perform in the John & Alice Butler Hall of the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on January 25, admission to the 3 p.m. recital is free, and more information is available by calling (563)589-3267 and visiting Dbq.edu.