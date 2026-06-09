Charley Crockett, June 25

Thursday, June 25, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Touring in support of April's Age of the Ram and that same month's "surprise" release Clovis that Whiskey Riff said "could be the most impressive and important work of his entire career," country, blues, and Americana singer/songwriter Charley Crockett headlines a June 25 concert at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, the musician's discography boasting an astonishing 17 studio albums over the last dozen years.

Born in San Bernito, Texas, in 1984, Crockett (who has claimed to be a distant relative of Davy Crockett) self-released his debut album A Stolen Jewel in 2015, the recording netting him the Dallas Observer Music Award for Best Blues Act. A blues-dominated album, In the Night, followed in 2016, which the Fort Worth Star-Telegram deemed "an impressive calling card, full of Crockett's plaintive soulfulness and swinging tempos.” The artist spent the next year touring to promote his work, playing more than 125 shows in total alongside such acts as the Turnpike Troubadours, Lucero, Shinyribs, Samantha Fish, and Old 97's. After relocating to Austin, Crockett's next release was 2017's collection of country-song covers Lil G.L.'s Honky Tonk Jubilee. Its tracks included the Roy Acuff-penned "Night Train to Memphis," Tanya Tucker’s "The Jamestown Ferry," and Hank Williams' "Honky Tonkin'," all of which incorporating Crockett's clipped, hiccupped Texan drawl.

After earning further acclaim with two 2018 albums, Lonesome as a Shadow and Lil G.L.'s Blue Bonanza (which made the top 10 on Billboard's U.S. Heatseekers chart), Crockett underwent open-heart surgery in January of 2019. Yet he was still able to release The Valley that September, a work followed by 2020's Field Recordings Vol. 1, Crockett's mixtape collection of 30 lo-fi covers and originals recorded in Mendocino County, California. Later that year, Crockett's seventh album Welcome to Hard Times debuted, leading American Songwriter to rave, "Crockett finds the sweet spot between country, soul, blues, and folk on deceptively modest songs, effortless in their easy-going groove."

Since then, Crockett's success has been meteoric. He was named the 2021 Emerging Artist of the Year at the Americana Music Honors & Awards and nominated for a 2025 Best Traditional Country Album Grammy Award for that year's Dollar a Day. He won two Austin Music Awards in 2022, for Best Country and Musician of the Year. He appeared in concert films and documentaries including The Road to Music City USA, Live from the Ryman, and $10 Cowboy, also taking on his first acting role in 2025's Broke. And he has released no fewer than 10 studio albums between 2021 and this past April, with Age of the Ram inspiring SputnikMusic to rave that "everything on this album sounds clear, warm and sublimely balanced."

Charley Crockett brings his "Age of the Ram Tour" to Davenport's Event Center on June 25 alongside special guest Sierra Hull, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $55-95, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.