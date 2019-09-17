Charlie Daniels Band, September 27

Friday, September 27, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

A renowned country-music legend brings his signature talents, and his award-winning ensemble, to the Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center on September 27 as the venue presents a night with the Charlie Daniels Band, with Daniels performing from a nearly 50-year repertoire crowned by the chart-topping, Grammy-winning smash “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”

From his Dove Award-winning gospel albums to his genre-defining Southern-rock anthems and his CMA Award-winning country hits, Daniels has left an indelible mark on America's musical landscape than. An outspoken patriot, beloved mentor to young artists, and constantly touring road warrior at age 81, Daniels has parlayed his passion for music into a multi-platinum career and a platform to support the military, underprivileged children, and others in need. Raised among the long-leaf pines of North Carolina, the artist began his career playing bluegrass music with the Misty Mountain Boys, and after moving to Nashville in 1967, began making a name for himself as a songwriter, session musician, and producer. Elvis Presley recorded “It Hurts Me,” a tune Daniels co-wrote, as the flip side of “Kissin' Cousins,” and the fledgling country singer/songwriter also played on such landmark albums as Bob Dylan's Nashville Skyline and co-produced the Youngbloods' Elephant Mountain and Ride the Wind.

Daniels'; own unique voice as an artist emerged as he recorded his self-titled solo album in 1970 for Capitol Records. Two years later, he formed the Charlie Daniels Band, and the group scored its first hit with the top-10 charter “Uneasy Rider.” Since then, the Charlie Daniels Band has populated radio with such memorable hits as “Long Haired Country Boy,” “The South's Gonna Do It Again,” “In America,” “The Legend of Wooley Swamp,” and, of course, his signature song “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.” That iconic smash won a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group in 1979, as well as single of the year at the Country Music Association Awards. Over the course of his career, Daniels has received a great many other accolades including induction into the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum, the Country Music Hall of Fame, and the Grand Ole Opry. He has also been presented with the Pioneer Award by the Academy of Country Music, was honored as a BMI Icon in recognition of his songwriting, and received a star on the Music City Walk of Fame.

The Charlie Daniels Band plays Rhythm City's Event Center at 8 p.m. on September 27, admission is $30-60, and more information and tickets are available by calling (844)852-4386 or visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.