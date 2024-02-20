Chase Matthew, March 2

Saturday, March 2, 7 p.m.

The Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

With the Capitol Theatre's March 2 headliner lauded by AllMusic.com as a "Nashville county artist who mixes gritty songwriting with modern, beat-driven production," Chase Matthew makes his Davenport debut on March 2, the 26-year-old artist known for his passionate vocal performances and his eclectic mix of musical influences that blends country with classic soul, contemporary R&B, and a dash of funk.

Growing up outside of Nashville, Tennessee, Matthew, according to his AllMusic.com biography, "began singing during his high school years and kept working at his craft while holding down a day job as a mechanic. His gritty songs about the real-life characters he grew up with helped him build a large social-media following, and in 2021, he was picked by entrepreneurial country rapper Ryan Upchurch to be the first artist on his new Holler Boy label. 'County Line,' the title track from his first EP, was a massive streaming success, creating anticipation for Matthew's debut album Born for This, which arrived in early 2022 and hit number two on the Heatseekers chart. After signing with Warner Bros., Matthew issued the charting stand-alone single 'Love You Again' in December. Wasting little time, the prolific singer/songwriter then returned in 2023 with his sophomore album, a lengthy 25-song set titled Come Get Your Memory."

Reviewing the album in Country Now, Madeleine O'Connell said of Matthew and Come Get Your Memory, "The final product of his hard work represents many of the different chapters that Matthew has encountered throughout his life so far. This means that the album holds something for everyone, whether that be heartbreak remedies, nostalgic anthems, vulnerability as he learns to overcome the highs and lows, and even battling the loss of a man’s best friend. As Matthew dives head first into showcasing his dedication to music, he unleashes his signature country/rock sounds and unapologetic energy."

Chase Matthew headlines his Davenport engagement on March 1 with additional sets by Austin Snell and Colin Stough, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert is $29-140, and more information and tickets are available by calling (844)765-8432 and visiting the Capitol Theatre Web site.