Cheap Trick, April 21

Friday, April 21, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Currently touring in celebration of the band's remarkable 50th year of professional performance, the rockers of Cheap Trick take the stage at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center on April 21, treating fans of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers to nostalgic performances of classics including "I Want You to Want Me," "Surrender," and "The Flame."

Having originated in Rockford, Illinois, in 1973 with founding members Rick Nielsen (guitar), Tom Petersson (bass), Robin Zander (lead vocalist), and Bun E. Carlos (drums) – the former three all still with the group after a half-century – Cheap Trick boasts a musical legacy that bridged elements of '60s guitar pop, heavy metal, and punk rock, and that helped set the template for subsequent power-pop and arena-rock artists. The musicians released their self-titled debut album in 1977 and, later that year, found success in Japan with the release of their second album In Color. Cheap Trick would consequently achieve mainstream popularity in the United States in 1979 with the live-album breakthrough At Budokan, which peaked at number four on the Billboard rock chart, and a top-10 single: a live re-recording of "I Want You to Want Me." They followed At Budokan with 1979's Dream Police, their most commercially successful studio album, which reaching number six on the Billboard 200 chart. The album's title track was a hit single, as was "Voices," and Dream Police also found the band taking its style in a more experimental direction by incorporating strings and dabbling in heavy metal on tracks including "Gonna Raise Hell."

After the release of another five albums, Cheap Trick enjoyed another popular smash with 1988's Lap of Luxury, whose ballad "The Flame" was issued as its first single and became the band's first-ever chart-topping hit. The recording's second single, a cover of Elvis Presley's "Don't Be Cruel," peaked at number four, while two other singles from Lap of Luxury – "Ghost Town" and "Never Had a Lot to Lose" – also charted. The rockers' album went platinum, with Billboard magazine stating, "After a long hitless streak, Cheap Trick brings it all back home. This is the quartet's punchiest effort since its mid-'70s heyday." To date, the group's discography boasts 20 studio albums, eight live albums, 17 compilation albums, four EPs, and 65 singles, and it is estimated that Cheap Trick has performed live more than 5,000 times and sold more than 20 million albums. Over the course of its career, the band has experienced several resurgences of popularity and built a dedicated cult following, and in 2016, Cheap Trick was officially inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Cheap Trick brings their national tour to Davenport's Event Center on April 21, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $45-85, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.