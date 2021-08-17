Monday, August 23, 5 p.m.

Quinlan Court, Brady Street & River Drive, Davenport IA

Performing in anticipation of the September 17 and 18 Mississippi Valley Blues Festival in LeClaire Park, the genre-hopping talents of the Chicago Blues Angels will play a special outdoor concert in Davenport's Quinlan Court, the August 23 event sponsored by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society, and boasting the virtuosic talents of Windy City musicians Mondo Cortez and Jerry DeVivo.

Performing a distinct blend of American roots music, blues, rockabilly, rock and roll, and a whole lot of soul, the Chicago Blues Angels bring old-school, traditional music to the forefront with a high-energy attitude. Showcasing Chicago legend Mondo Cortez on guitar and mighty blues king Jerry DeVivo on saxophone, this ensemble creates a highly combustible mixture of danceable grooves. Music fans at the August 23 concert are asked to bring their chairs, but as the band's members suggest, “Don’t plan on sitting down!”

Guitar master Cortez has played with such artists as Nick Curran, Kim Wilson, and the Fabulous Thunderbirds, and has also shared the stage with Buddy Guy, Jimmie Vaughan, Otis Rush, Willie "Big Eyes" Smith, Dave Meyers, Kid Ramos, and Eddie Taylor Jr. He has also performed alongside such famous rockabilly bands as The Paladins, Hillbilly Casino, Nick Curran, and the Nightlifes. Sax sensation DeVivo, meanwhile, is one of the founding members of the Mighty Blues Kings (1996-2006), a group that released five albums over its decade and toured the lower 49 states, as well as Ireland, England, Germany, Austria, France, Switzerland, Italy, and Canada. Over the course of his career, DeVivo has also shared stages with the likes of Tony Bennett, Ray Charles, B.B. King, John Mellencamp, Pete Townsend, Huey Lewis & the News, Eddie Vedder, The Spinners, Jimmy Vaughn, and Buddy Guy.

The Chicago Blues Angels' August 23 concert at Davenport's Quinlan Court (corner of Brady Street and River Drive) starts at 5 p.m., admission is free, and food and beverages will be available courtesy of Bragg BBQ, Chill Ice Cream & Eats, and Bayside Bistro. For more information on the event, visit MVBS.org.