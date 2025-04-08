08 Apr 2025

Chicago Farmer & the Fieldnotes, April 18

By Reader Staff

Chicago Farmer & the Fieldnotes at the Redstone Room -- April 18.

Friday, April 18, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

A consistently popular and lauded presence on the Midwestern touring circuit, beloved folk singer/songwriter Cody Diekhoff – better known by his recording alias Chicago Farmer – headlines an April 18 concert with his band The Fieldnotes at Davenport's Redstone Room, the artist a soulful crooner and guitarist who inspired No Depression to rave, “If the Midwest is looking for a voice, the search is over.”

The son of a small-town farming community, Diekhoff logged plenty of highway and stage time under the name Chicago Farmer before settling in the Windy City in 2003. Profoundly inspired by fellow Midwesterner John Prine, the singer/songwriter is a working-class folk musician whose rural roots, tilled with a city-streets mentality, have continually turned heads north and south of I-80. “I love the energy, music, and creativity of Chicago," he says at ChicagoFarmer.com, "but at the same time, the roots and hard work of my small town." Having grown up in Delavan, Illinois, with its population less than 2,000, Diekhoff writes music for “the kind of people that come to my shows. Whether in Chicago or Delavan, everyone has a story, and everyone puts in a long day and works hard the same way. My generation may have been labeled as slackers, but I don’t know anyone who doesn’t work hard – many people I know put in 50-60 hours a week and 12 hour days. That’s what keeps me playing. I don’t like anyone to be left out; my music is for everyone in big and very small towns.”

Diekhoff listened to punk rock and grunge as a kid before discovering a friend’s dad playing Hank Williams, which the artist has called "a revelation." Since the release of his 2006 co-debuts From a Small Town in Illinois and About Time, Chicago Farmer has recorded EPs in Gunshots on Tuesday, Somethin' Else, and Fore!!!!, and with additional albums including 2007's Talk of Town, 2013's Backenforth, Il and 2016's Midwest Side Stories, the artist is currently performing in support of both new music and his most recent recordings Folkin' Farmer Gear and Flyover Country. Fellow singer/songwriters have been lavish in their praise for Diekhoff, with Todd Snider calling him “the genuine heir to Arlo Guthrie or Ramblin' Jack Elliott,” and Pokey LaFarge saying that the musician is “definitely one of my favorite singers out there today.”

Critics have been equally ebullient, with Honest Tune stating, “You can smell the dirt in the fields, hear the wind as it blows across the plains, and see the people that Chicago Farmer sings about. Each track captures a moment in time, whether for a person or a particular place. Imagine if a John Steinbeck short story had been written as a song, and this will give you a fairly good idea as to what Chicago Farmer accomplishes on his albums.”

Chicago Farmer & the Field Notes play their Redstone Room engagement on April 18 with an additional set by Cedar County Cobras, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $15-18, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChgordQC.org.

Music

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Real Astrology and RCR Crossword every week?) 

Subscribe!

* indicates required

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Music Calendars

Submit your event listings to calendar@rcreader.com

 