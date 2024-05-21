Choral Dynamics: “Rolling in the Deep,” May 31 through June 2

Friday, May 31, through Sunday, June 2

Orpheum Theatre, 57 South Kellogg Street, Galesburg IL

Telling an epic story on the high seas through song, Galesburg's community chorus Choral Dynamics will bring their delightful new concert event Rolling in the Deep to the city's Orpheum Theatre from May 31 through June 2, with proceeds from this full-length family entertainment benefiting the Galesburg Public Library Foundation.

Directed by Alisa Ramer and produced by Wes Young and Margie Allen, Choral Dynamics' Rolling in the Deep features a pirate ship full of characters as Captain Flynn and his swarthy crew set sail to right a wrong in hopes of reaching his true love Rosanna before she is lost forever. During the production, the Galesburg chorus will take audiences on a musical voyage with sea shanties and many of your favorite pop tunes, among them “Rolling in the Deep," “Rosanna," and “You Are the Reason." From heartbreak and you-did-me-wrong songs to romantic anthems and power ballads, Choral Dynamics is ready to restore your faith in true love ... even if it's just with a bunch of bloody pirates.

In January of 1976, 14 area residents met to organize a unique choral group whose goal would be to perform shows that would raise money for local charities. In June of that year, Choral Dynamics presented their first program A Musical Picnic, and a tradition was born. The original cast of Choral Dynamics has expanded to include hundreds of individuals who have dedicated themselves to this simple philosophy: helping our community through song. With a passion for singing and a willingness to give of their time, the members of Choral Dynamics have partnered with dozens of community organizations to raise more than $638,644, and in the process of helping the Galesburg community, the group has presented 89 memorable programs to the delight of audiences. Along with incredible choral music, each show features soloists, small ensembles, and dancing, and the members of Choral Dynamics have been proud to be a part of the Galesburg musical landscape and to lend helping hands to groups in need.

Choral Dynamics will present their concert event Rolling in the Deep from May 31 to June 2, with performances on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Admission is $9-18, with ages 12 and under free with a paid adult, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)342-2299 and visiting GalesburgOrpheum.org. For additional information on the group, visit ChoralDynamics.org.