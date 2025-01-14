Chris Janson, January 24

Friday, January 24, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

A platinum-selling, chart-topping singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and member of the Grand Ole Opry, Nashville star Chris Janson headlines a January 24 concert event at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, his talents leading Nashville Gab to call him “explosive on stage and completely unpredictable,” as well as “the future of country music.”

Born in Perryville, Missouri, in 1986, Janson moved to Nashville after finishing high school, and went on to co-write and record two duets – “I Hold On” and “A Love I Think Will Last” – with country singer Holly Williams for her 2009 album Here with Me. Janson consequently signed with BNA Records in the fall of 2009, and after its release the following spring, his debut single “'Til a Woman Comes Along” landed at number 56 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs charts and received a five-star rating from Roughstock magazine. Following several years of writing for country-music superstars such as Hank Williams Jr. and Tim McGraw, Janson released his self-titled debut EP in 2013, and scored a pair of Billboard hits with “Better I Don't” and “Cut Me Some Slack.” But it was his 2015 smash “Buy Me a Boat,” the title track for his 2015 studio-album debut, that wholly altered the course of Janson's career.

A top-five hit on Billboard's Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, and number one on the county charts published by Mediabase, the double-platinum-selling “Buy Me a Boat” made Janson's name and led to another hit in “Power of Positive Drinkin'” and the album itself reaching number four on Billboard's U.S. Country chart. "Buy Me a Boat"'s success led to an invitation to perform at the 2016 Republican Convention and a sophomore album in 2017's Everybody, whose singles “Fix a Drink” and “Drunk Girl” (the latter called “a heart-piercing ballad” by People magazine) became top-10 Billboard hits. In February of 2018, country star Keith Urban invited the artist to become the newest – and, at age 41, the then-youngest – member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Since then, Janson has released a trio of additional studio albums in 2019's Real Friends, 2022's All In, and 2023's The Outlaw Side of Me, landing chart-topping, platinum- and gold-selling hits, respectively, with the songs “Good Vibes” and “Done.” To date, Janson's albums and extended plays have accounted for a total of 14 charted singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, his continued successes inspiring Rolling Stone to deem the artist "a live legacy in the making,"

Chris Janson brings his national tour to Davenport's Event Center on January 24, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $45-70, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.