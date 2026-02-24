Chris Ruggiero, March 6

Friday, March 6, 7:30 p.m.

Orpheum Theatre, 57 South Kellogg Street, Galesburg IL

Dedicated to taking his audiences on a journey through the Golden Age of rock and roll, popular touring vocalist brings Chris Ruggiero brings his headlining tour to Galesburg's Orpheum Theatre on March 6, the PBS and social-media sensation revered for breathing new life into the timeless music of the 1950s, '60s and '70s.

As stated at ChrisRuggieroSings.com: "Chris has been described as an 'old soul' at only 25 years old, whose approach to his concert appearances is more in line with that of a bygone era than it is the artists of his generation. Chris says, 'I try to make every move and sing every song with a touch of class that reminds the audience of a time when entertainers put their heart and soul into their songs and delivering an exceptional concert was paramount.'

"Chris first came to national attention when he performed in concert on one of PBS-TV’s coast-to-coast broadcast specials, which still airs to this day. Since then, Chris has been traveling around the country delivering his unique brand of vintage rock and roll and sharing his passion for the classics. He’s shared the stage with some of the most legendary artists in the history of rock and roll and been inspired to carry the torch. What Michael Bublé did for the swing music of the '40s and '50s, Chris Ruggiero does for the pop-rock standards of the '60s and '70s. If there’s any doubt that what he’s doing is resonating with audiences, his Facebook page reached a staggering 63 million people last year.

“'When I’m on stage singing a classic love song and I look out into the audience and see that twinkle in their eyes, I know they’re thinking about a special time and place in their life – or maybe even their first kiss!' Chris says. 'It’s magic.' One of the most important things to Chris is his family, and he considers every audience for whom he performs his family by the end of each show. For Chris, entertaining is not a vocation, it’s a way of life. 'Just give me a spotlight and a microphone and tell me what time I go on!'”

Chris Ruggiero brings his headlining tour to the Orpheum Theatre on March 6, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert event is $35.16-45.56, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)342-2299 and visiting GalesburgOrpheum.org.