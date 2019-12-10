Bucktown Revue: “Christmas in Bucktown,” December 20

Friday, December 20, 7 p.m.

Nighswander Theatre, 2822 Eastern Avenue, Davenport IA

Bringing the holiday spirit to Davenport's Nighswander Theatre on December 20, the Quad Cities' monthly music-and-humor variety show the Bucktown Revue celebrates the season with its year-ending presentation Christmas in Bucktown, a night of toe-tapping tunes, charming storytelling, and hilarious sketch comedy featuring special guests John Phillips, the Bucktown Gals, and singer/songwriter David G. Smith.

Designed as a variety show in the spirit of the Grand Ole Opry and Garrison Keillor's A Prairie Home Companion, the Bucktown Revue features various styles of folk and Americana music, including Celtic and bluegrass, with a special focus on original songs, singer/songwriters, and roots music. The show is staged every third Friday of the month September through May and features regular performances by Kristi Ruud, Amy Klutho, Robert Rosenstiel, Korah Winn, Bill Klutho, Matt Manweiler, Jim Swanson, Kevin Hamilton, Sarah Hepner, and emcee Scott Tunnicliff, with Renae Rosenstiel and Alissa Manweiler as hospitality hosts and Mike Romkey serving as producer. As Romkey told the River Cities' Reader in 2014, “It's mainly music with selections from different local artists, and it sort of runs the gamut from American songbook to jazz to bluegrass to jug band. And one of the things about the revue which is pretty cool is that we typically have people come on and do two songs. So, say you discover you really just don't like barbershop [quartets]. Or maybe bluegrass isn't your thing. Well, just relax - it's not gonna last forever. We cover a lot of ground."

A gifted pianist and guitarist in addition to a singer/songwriter, Bucktown Revue guest David G. Smith alternates his time between Iowa and Nashville, Tennessee, and has shared stages and collaborations with the likes of Justin Townes Earle, Keb' Mo', Dave Moore, Gary Gauthier, and Griffin House. He was the first-place winner in the prestigious International Song Competition for his single “Made for You,” and his partnership with artist Anne E. DeChanted resulted in their tune “Sunday Morning Drive” topping the Roots Music Alt Folk Chart in 2015. In addition to touring and recording, with six full-length albums under his belt this decade alone, Smith is a tireless fundraiser for causes and organizations including St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Boys Town, Rett Syndrome, Parkinson's disease, and Alzheimer's disease, with his critical accolades matching his humanitarian endeavors. Music Row magazine called Smith “a major find” and his most recent album First Love “a minor masterpiece,” while NoDepression.com raved that the artist “comes across with the same sort of weathered resolve that best exemplifies fellow travelers like Kris Kristofferson and Townes Van Zandt.”

The Bucktown Revue's Christmas in Bucktown will entertain Nighswander Theatre patrons starting at 7 p.m. on December 20, admission is $14 at the door, and more information is available by calling (563)940-0508 or visiting BucktownRevue.com.