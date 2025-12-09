“Christmas in Taylorville,” December 19

Friday, December 19, 7 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

A dazzling tribute show that blends the biggest hits from every era with the joy and sparkle of the holiday season, the yuletide stage spectacular Christmas in Taylorville lands at Davenport's Capitol Theatre on December 19, delivering breathtaking visuals, special effects, and holiday surprises that bring the season to life for families, die-hard Taylor Swift fans, and music lovers of all ages.

Swift herself with Big Machine Records in 2005 and debuted as a country singer with the albums Taylor Swift (2006) and Fearless (2008). The singles "Teardrops on My Guitar," "Love Story," and "You Belong with Me" found crossover success on country and pop radio formats. Speak Now (2010) expanded her country pop sound with rock influences, and Red (2012) featured a pop-friendly production. She recalibrated her artistic identity from country to pop with the synth-pop album 1989 (2014); ensuing media scrutiny inspired the hip-hop-imbued Reputation (2017). Through the 2010s, she accumulated the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Look What You Made Me Do."

After Swift signed with Republic Records in 2018, she released the eclectic pop album Lover (2019), the indie folk albums Folklore and Evermore (both 2020), the electropop record Midnights (2022), the double album The Tortured Poets Department (2024), and this year's The Life of a Showgirl. In the 2020s, she re-recorded four of her Big Machine albums due to a dispute with the label and garnered the U.S. number-one singles "Cardigan," "Willow," "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)," "Anti-Hero," "Cruel Summer," "Is It Over Now?," and "Fortnight." Her 2023–2024 concert tour, the Eras Tour, is the first to gross $1 billion in revenue. Its accompanying concert film, 2023's Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, became the highest-grossing in history.

Swift is the only artist to have been named the IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year five times. A record seven of her albums have each sold over a million copies first-week in the U.S. Publications such as Rolling Stone and Billboard have ranked Swift among the greatest artists of all time. She is the first individual from the arts to be named Time Person of the Year (2023). Her accolades include 14 Grammy Awards – including a record four Album of the Year wins – and a Primetime Emmy Award. Swift is the most-awarded artist of the American Music Awards, the Billboard Music Awards, and the MTV Video Music Awards.

Taylorville is fan-sponsored and not endorsed by, directly affiliated with, maintained, authorized, or sponsored by TAS Rights Management, Taylor Swift, or their affiliated entities. All trademarks and copyrighted material pertaining to Taylor Swift's music, name, likeness, and related intellectual properties are the property of their respective owners. This tribute artist and this profile are independent and intended for entertainment and informational purposes only. We aim to honor and extend appreciation for Taylor Swift's music, ensuring that our performances and representations respect her artistry and copyright.

Christmas in Taylorville comes to downtown Davenport on December 19, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $31-60, and more information and tickets are available by visiting FirstFleetConcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/capitol-theatre.