Christmas with the Quad City Singers, December 6 and 7

Friday, December 6, and Saturday, December 7, 7 p.m.

Lavender Crest Winery, 5401 US Highway 6, Colona IL

Performing under the direction of Curtis Fischer-Oelschlaeger and accompanied by pianist Marcia Renaud, two dozen of the area's premier vocalists will blend their skills in December 6 and 7 Christmas with the Quad City Singers concerts at Colona's Lavender Crest Winery, with the seasonal repertoire boasting classic and contemporary arrangements for soloists, specific vocal groupings, and the ensemble as a whole.

Since the group's beginnings in 1994, the Quad City Singers have performed a repertoire of vocal jazz, pop, and show tunes beyond their annual holiday performances. With a number of the singers also veterans of numerous Quad City Music Guild productions – among them J. Adam Lounsberry from June's Beauty & the Beast, Kevin Pieper from July's production of 42nd Street, and Chris Castle from August's Sister Act – the current vocal lineup also consists of: Greg Baird, Nathan Bates, Colleen Callahan, Tim Dominicus, Nick Eli, Hillary Erb, John Erb, Jessica Fowler, Anthony Greer, Holly Kennedy, Sarah Lounsberry, Mary Mendelin, Sheri Olson, Andy Sederquist, PJ Scott, Jennifer Sondgeroth, Kelsey Swan, Joe Urbaitis, Megan Warren, Jenny Winn, and Katherine Zerull.

Among the songs in this year's repertoire are holiday standards and classics such as “White Christmas,” “Happy Holidays,” “I Saw Three Ships,” “Run, Run, Rudolph,” “Wassail Song,” and “The Virgin Mary Had a Baby Boy,” with new seasonal pieces including “Believe,” “Winter Dreams,” “Snowflakes,” and “Jing-a-Ling,” and fun, jazzy arrangements of “Jingle Bells,” “Carol of the Bells,” and “Ding Dong Merrily on High.” The Christmas with the Quad City Singers evenings will begin with a 6 p.m. social hour followed by the 7 p.m. concert and plated dinner, with this year's menu featuring entrée choices of beef bourguignon or stuffed cheese tortellini. Both entrées are served alongside fresh green salads, green beans with sweet red peppers, dinner rolls, and, for dessert, pumpkin-bread pudding topped with caramel drizzle and homemade cinnamon whipped cream. Coffee and authentic English Wassail will also be served, and wines, cocktails, and soda are available for purchase.

Christmas with the Quad City Singers will be presented December 6 and 7 p.m. at the Lavender Crest Winery, tickets are $45, and more information and reservations are available by calling (309)738-8489 or visiting QuadCitySingers.org.