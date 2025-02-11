11 Feb 2025

Cigarettes for Breakfast, February 27

By Reader Staff

Cigarettes for Breakfast at the Raccoon Motel -- February 27.

Thursday, February 27, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Lauded by Rolling Stone Argentina for "seamlessly merging the energy of pop-punk with the atmospheric layers of shoegaze," the indie rockers of Cigarettes for Breakfast headline a February 27 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the touring artists also hailed by Everything Is Noise for their "great riffs, bombastic drumming, and enchanting dual vocals."

As stated at CigarettesForBreakfast.com, the ensemble "is a Philadelphia-based band known for their lush soundscapes and raw, emotive, fuzzed-out performances, capturing the essence of shoegaze and dream pop greats such as My Bloody Valentine and Slowdive. The bedroom project of Matt Whiteford, along with an ever-changing cast of members and collaborators, has taken the hearts of listeners, making waves out of the DIY music scene and onto the stage with renowned acts like Slow Crush, The Asteroid No. 4, and Mahogany, among others.

"After collaborating with former band members and mix engineer Jeff Ziegler on their [2023] debut album Join the Circus, Cigarettes for Breakfast's founder, Matt Whiteford, took things in the opposite direction and wrote, recorded, and mixed their sophomore LP Slow Motion on his own. The album takes a more personal, vulnerable, and inward approach to the songwriting while further expanding upon his modern take of the 'classic' shoegaze and dream pop sounds. “Cigarettes for Breakfast ... seems to take up the ideas of the very first (and then still fresh) The Jesus and Mary Chain in search of the perfect love song ... from outer space.” - Daniel Flores, Rolling Stone.

"In the era of 'the single' with shorter and shorter attention spans, Slow Motion is an immersive experience intended to be listened to all the way through. 'It really makes you feel like you're in another world.' - Natalie Patrick, EARMILK. The live band, currently consisting of Matt Whiteford, Anthony Rossi, and Martin Buechler, will be playing the album in its entirety for their headlining shows on their album release tour."

Cigarettes for Breakfast performs their Davenport engagement on February 27 with additional sets by Stoney Point and Cough N Flop, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $13.22, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.

