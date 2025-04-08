Circuit Des Yeux and Netochka Nezvanova, April 23

Wednesday, April 23, 8 p.m.

Rozz-Tox, 2108 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

A pair of gifted independent artists hailing from the Midwest will share an exciting co-headlining engagement at Rock Island venue Rozz-Tox on April 23, with Circuit Des Yeux's Haley Fohr a vocalist, composer and singer/songwriter based in Chicago, and Netochka Nezvanova's Gabi Vanek an experimental bassoonist living in Iowa City.

Haley Fohr's musical endeavors focus around our human condition, and her 15-year career as Circuit des Yeux has grown into one of America’s most successful efforts to connect the personal to the universal. She is most distinctly identified by her four-octave voice and unique style of 12-string guitar. Her recent works include an original soundtrack for Charles Bryant’s silent film Salomé (1923), commissioned by Opera North, her critically acclaimed 2021 album -io, and two LPs under the mysterious moniker of Jackie Lynn. She is touring with a full band in support of her newest release, Halo on the Inside, which was released on Matador Records this past March 14.

Described by The Road to Sound as making “shadowy music that prickles on your skin” and “unafraid to be anything at all," Netochka Nezvanova's Gabi Vanek is a bassoonist who exists in a world of harsh noise and drone/doom. She’s performed as both an ensemble member and soloist at small and large festivals such as the Darmstädter Internationale Ferienkurse, International Double Reed Society, Oh My Ears, and exhibited at the Osaka University of the Arts Electro-Acoustic Music Festival. More likely, you’ll find her making noises in more “unconventional” spaces, such as your local dive bar.

The April 23 evening with Circuit Des Yeux and Netochka Nezvanova is an OUTLETProgramme presentation, a nonprofit (501c3) arts and culture community interest project that focuses on presenting sound artists, DJs, experimental, avant-garde, electronic, and international artists. Admission to the 8 p.m. all-ages concert event are $20-25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)200-0978 and visiting RozzTox.com.