CJ Parker Album-Release Show, April 3

Friday, April 3, 8 p.m.

RIBCO, 1815 Second Avenue, Rock Island IL

A beloved area native who plays keyboard with local band Fair Warning and sings with 10 of Soul, 24-year-old music phenomenon CJ Parker headlines an April 3 concert at Rock Island's RIBCO in support of his forthcoming album MOVE, the night also boasting a live recording session and performance by rising Illinois singer/songwriter Charlotte Blu.

A singer, recording artist, and multi-instrumentalist originally from Davenport who graduated from Davenport Central High School, Parker blends his upbringing of gospel with his schooling in jazz, funk, and soul. An exciting, entertaining, and fun-spirited musician, Parker was featured in MTV Music News as a "Rising Star Due for Take Off," and his vocal timbre is comparable to those of John Legend and Justin Timberlake. Last February, Parker was asked by Quad City Symphony executive director Brian Baxter to sing the national anthem prior to a QCSO performance at Davenport's Adler Theatre, and over the organization's 110-season history, it was the first time someone sang the anthem, which the orchestra performs at the start of each concert. As Baxter said of Parker to Reader freelance writer Jonathan Turner, “He is an excellent musician, multi-instrumentalist, and singer who is deeply engaged with many groups and organizations all over the Quad Cities."

Supporting Parker at his April 3 RIBCO concert is singer/songwriter Charlotte Blu, and as the Rock Island resident has stated, "I grew up around musicians in the church and community where my love for music grew. I started out going to blues and rock camps locally, which is what helped and shaped me into the musician I am today. From the camps came many opportunities for me to perform around my hometown. From my experience being able to play with other musicians, I was able to gain much knowledge. The highlight of my career has been being able to perform on the voice stage! it was an unforgettable moment I’ll never forget and am very honored to stand on any stage where my music takes me."

CJ Parker performs in support of his upcoming music project MOVE alongside Charlotte Blu on April 3, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $10-15, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)506-4924 and visiting RIBCO.com.