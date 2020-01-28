Classical Blast: “From Bach to Rock,” February 8

Saturday, February 8, 7 p.m.

Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 East Platt Street, Maquoketa IA

Based in the Chicago area, the spirited genre-blenders of Classical Blast bring their stage show From Bach to Rock to Maquoketa's Ohnward Fine Arts Center on February 8, thrilling audiences with a unique meld of classical and rock tunes that has led to the sextet opening for such varied artists as Joan Jett, Michael McDonald, Don Felder of the Eagles, and The Orchestra featuring members of ELO.

Wildly popular for their innovative new arrangements of classic rock tunes performed on a mix of classical and rock instruments, Classical Blast has treated audiences to such theatrical mash-ups as Classical Blast in Kilts!, in which rock meets traditional Celtic music, and Dark Side of the Yule, with familiar Christmas carols augmented by the sounds of legends such as Metallica and Pink Floyd. In From Bach to Rock, however, Classical Blast's musicians present famed symphonic pieces by such classical composers as Bach, Beethoven, Handel, Mozart, Chopin, and others, and then mashes the compositions with iconic tunes by the Beatles, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, and Muse. What results is a captivating, powerful, and strangely beautiful concert event with artists who have been showcased on National Public Radio and WGN-TV, with the latter calling Classical Blast a musical outfit that “won't fail to impress.”

Formed in 2012, the group currently boasts the talents of six world-class professionals. Violinist Scott Daniel is currently in the Masters program at Chicago's DePaul University, and has performed at music festivals in Vienna and Quebec. Fellow violinist Greg Hirte has performed and composed music for the Goodman Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, and has enjoyed stage roles in Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash and Hank Williams: Lost Highway. Singer/guitarist and Guatemala native Sophie Monroy played in music festivals in Central America, Mexico, England, and Germany prior to joining Classical Blast in 2018. Drummer and Chicagoland native David Kelly studied jazz performance at the University of North Texas and California Institute of the Arts before five years spent touring with the country ensemble the Drew Davis Band. Cellist Kelsee Vandervall has recorded with singer/songwriter Yoshi Breen on John Legend's Legendary Christmas album and has performed alongside Todd Rundgren, Brian Culbertson, and Grammy Award winner Paula Cole. And bass player Bill Syniar, a familiar figure on the Chicago music scene since 1978, has written music for the Doobie Brothers, Kansas vocalist Steve Walsh, and members of Toto, and appears on the Survivor albums Too Hot to Sleep and Greatest Hits.

Classical Blast's From Bach to Rock will be performed in Maquoketa on February 8, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $13-25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)652-9815 or visiting OhnwardFineArtsCenter.com.