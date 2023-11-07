“Classical Blast! Dark Side of the Yule,” November 18

Saturday, November 18, 7 p.m.

Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 East Platt Street, Maquoketa IA

Melding Christmas and rock music in ways never heard before, and boasting music by such bands as Metallica, Evanescence, Pink Floyd, the Beatles, and Simon & Garfunkel, the vocalists and multi-instrumentalists of Classical Blast bring their holiday show Dark Side of the Yule to Maquoketa's Ohnward Fine Arts Center on November 18, offering a unique take on traditional carols and classical favorites alike.

With their ensemble composed of violinist Greg Hirte, drummer David Kelly, guitarist and pianist Stephanie Koklys, bass player Bill Syniar, violinist Hannah K. Watson, and cellist Tom Culver, Classical Blast is renowned for melding classical and classic rock music into an exciting series of themed concepts. Delivering three distinctly different concert shows throughout the year, they have garnered a solid fan base throughout the Midwest and beyond, and the group's band members have performed, recorded, or toured internationally with rock band Survivor, national icons such as John Legend and Lizzo, Broadway productions, and more.

The group's wildly popular touring presentation Dark Side of the Yule combines classic rock and Christmas in ways never heard before. Medieval holiday music such as "The Coventry Carol" gets mashed with Pink Floyd's "Great Gig in the Sky," or a new spin on "Gabriel's Message." "Amazing Grace" melds with Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," while "Silent Night" seamlessly blurs into Simon & Garfunkel's "Sound of Silence" and Tchaikovsky's "Dance of the Sugarplum Fairy" flirts with Metallica's "Enter Sandman." Boasting rocking versions of traditional Christmas tunes, sweetly haunting originals, and much more, Dark Side of the Yule is packed with great musical performances and plenty of fun for any age – a Christmas show you'll be telling everyone about long after Santa has come and gone. As Bob Kostanczuk raved in the Chicago Tribune, “Classical Blast gives Christmas music a twisted glow."

The touring event Classical Blast! Dark Side of the Yule lands in Maquoketa on November 18, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $13-25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)652-9815 and visiting OhnwardFineArtsCenter.com.