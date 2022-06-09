“The Clauson Family Music Show,” June 18

Saturday, June 18, 7 p.m.

Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 East Platt Street, Maquoketa IA

A delightful evening of genre-expansive music for the family, by a family, will be delivered by the Ohnward Fine Arts on Center when the Maquoketa venue, on June 18, presents The Clauson Family Music Show, a touring production of toe-tapping tunes, winning comedy, and eye-catching costumes boasting the talents of Brent Clauson and his adult children Cody and Brittney.

With the clan members natives of Coloma, Wisconsin, where they entertain regularly at Clauson's Barn Theatre, The Clauson Family Music Show features Brent, Cody, and Brittney in addition to musicians from throughout the state. Their touring production features an array of music including '50s and 60’s rock ‘n’ roll, country & Western, jazz, blues, swing, bluegrass, ragtime and gospel, and for years, the show has traveled regionally, playing a variety of venues including performing arts centers, theatres, and festivals. Cody Clauson headlines the Clauson Family Music Show and is featured on vocals, guitar, and tenor banjo. The musician began playing the tenor banjo when he was three, learning songs from his father, and studied music at the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point. He also serves as headliner for The Cody Clauson Trio.

Cody's sister Brittney is featured in the show on double bass and vocals. She is a 2010 graduate of the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration and Music, and during her time at UWSP, Brittney studied both classical and jazz bass. Upon college graduation, the artist took over full-time management of the Clauson Family Music Show, and also travels with the Cody Clauson Trio. Meanwhile, their father Brent is a multi-instrumentalist who grew up learning music from his grandfather and continued to study under a number of different teachers throughout his career. He currently serves as the musical director for The Clauson Family Music Show, with the remaining members of the entertainment's cast composed of what the Clausons call their “musical family” – highly talented musicians from throughout the state of Wisconsin – along with youth performers who are among music instructor Brent's top students.

The Clauson Family Music Show will be presented in Maquoketa on June 18, admission to the 7 p.m. performance is $13-25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)652-9815 and visiting OhnwardFineArtsCenter.com.