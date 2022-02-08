Clay Walker, February 19

Saturday, February 19, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Touring in support of 2021's Texas to Tennessee that Album of the Year called “a fun, lighthearted, and breezy country-pop project from one of neotraditional country's most underrated '90s artists,” the chart-topping Texan Clay Walker plays Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center on February 19, the artist having debuted six chart-topping hits and a dozen acclaimed studio albums over a career of nearly three decades.

Walker released his self-titled debut album in 1993, and its first single "What's It to You" reached number one on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks charts and number 73 on the Billboard Hot 100. Its follow-up "Live Until I Die," which Walker wrote, was released late in the year and became his second consecutive chart-topper in early 1994, while his third number-one hit "Dreaming with My Eyes Open" was featured on the soundtrack to that year's Peter Bogdanovich film The Thing Called Love. Clay Walker was eventually certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, peaked at number eight on Top Country Albums and number two on Top Heatseekers, and earned its artist nominations for the Star of Tomorrow award from TNN/Music City News and Top New Male Vocalist from the Academy of Country Music.

If I Could Make a Living was the title of Walker's second album, also released in 1994, and it produced two additional chart-topping singles in the title track and "This Woman and This Man". The latter song spent two weeks at number one, becoming his Walker's first multi-week smash, and the platinum-selling recording led the Richmond Times-Dispatch to say that "Walker has broken loose from Nashville's most recent crop of carefully crafted cowboys." Late in 1995, Walker released his third studio album Hypnotize the Moon that also went platinum, receiving a four-star rating from AllMusic's Stephen Thomas Erlewine and a rave saying it was the singer/songwriter's "most assured, cohesive album to date" in which Walker gave a "consistently excellent performance.”

To date, Walker's discography comprises 11 studio albums and a greatest-hits album, and of his 34 singles, all have charted on Billboard Hot Country Songs, with all but two reaching the Top 40 or higher. Titles spanning 15 years and still receiving strong airplay include "Live Until I Die," "Dreaming With My Eyes Open," "This Woman And This Man," "Hypnotize The Moon," "Rumor Has It," "Then What," "The Chain Of Love," "I Can't Sleep," and "She Won't Be Lonely Long." Meanwhile, Walker also has participated in several forms of charity to help raise awareness of multiple sclerosis after being diagnosed with the disease in 1996, including his own non-profit charity Band Against MS, which he founded in 2003.

Clay Walker plays his Davenport engagement on February 19, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $35-65, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.